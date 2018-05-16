Want to win a bouquet from TODAY's royal wedding floral arrangement? Details here!

share tweet email

The royal wedding is almost here, and to celebrate TODAY teamed up with Farmgirl Flowers for this beautiful display on our plaza.

Want to win a bouquet from the arrangement for your royal wedding watch party this Saturday? In our Instagram post of the arrangement, tag a friend who you're planning to watch the royal wedding with and be sure to follow @TODAYshow and @FarmgirlFlowers on Instagram and you'll automatically be entered!

Want to buy flowers like the ones you see in the display? Head here for more.

See the rules for the contest below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open only to legal U.S. residents of 48 contiguous US or DC who are 18 or older as of 5/16/2018. Commencing on 5/16/2018 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (“ET”) and continuing through 5/16/2018 at 5 P.M. ET (“Sweepstakes Period”), NBCUniversal Media, LLC and the Today Show, (collectively, “Sponsors”) will award up to twenty (20)Royal wedding bouquets (each a “Prize”). During the Sweepstakes Period, entrants must follow @todayshow and @farmgirlflowers on Instagram and tag a friend on @todayshow’s Instagram page (“Entry”). Limit one (1) Entry per person. Sponsors will randomly select twenty (20) winners (“Winners”) from among all valid Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Limit one (1) Prize per household. Prize redeemable through 5/17/18 at 2 PM ET. Sponsor's decision cannot be appealed. Total Actual Retail Value for each Prize, including shipping and handling, $80. The collection and use of personal information collected below will be governed by the Sponsor’s privacy policy, located at https://www.nbcuniversal.com/privacy. By entering the sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to indemnify, and release and hold harmless, Sponsor, and its affiliated companies, from any liability that may occur from participation in the sweepstakes and/or use of Prize. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. NO PUR. NEC. Void where prohibited. 48 contiguous US or DC who are 18 or older. Begins 5/16/18 8 AM ET and ends 5/16/18 5 PM ET. Limit 1 entry per person. For Official Rules, odds, and prize details, visit [https://on.today.com/2wKlF8W]. Sponsors: TODAY and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.