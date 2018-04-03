share tweet pin email

A few months ago we released a Snapchat Sticker pack so that everyone could add the cartoon versions of Kathie Lee and Hoda to their snaps. Now, we've worked with Snapchat to update the Sticker Pack so you can join in our "Toast To 10" anniversary celebration!

TODAY Donna-dorable demos some of the new "Toast to 10" Snapchat Stickers

How to unlock the updated Kathie Lee and Hoda Sticker pack:

If you are reading this article on your phone you can just unlock the new stickers by clicking here.

TODAY KLG and Hoda Sticker Pack Snapcode

If you are reading this on a desktop or laptop computer:

Open up Snapchat on your phone

Point your Snapchat camera at the Snapcode image above

Scan the image on the screen (press and hold your thumb over the Snapcode)

A pop-up box will appear when the Sticker pack is unlocked

If you don’t have Snapchat, download it here and install it on your phone now!

Make sure to check out our new Sticker Pack which celebrates "Toast to 10" and share your creations with your friends!