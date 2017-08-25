share tweet pin email

We asked you earlier this summer to send photos that captured the essence of summertime — and you delivered! In fact, our very own Matt Lauer shared his favorite summer moment.

Matt Lauer Matt Lauer's "summer moment?" That time he went fishing and caught this whopper!

Now we want to share some of your photos with everyone! Each week, we will be showing you some of our favorites and asking you to vote for yours. The photographer whose photo earns the most votes will be invited to the TODAY plaza for one of our summer concerts! (Read the official rules here.)

Week 6

Big sky summer fun

Courtesy of Rhonda H

"While visiting family in Fairview, Montana we thought a good picture spot would be on top of a hay bale. The colors are not enhanced, that is just how beautiful it is!" - Submitted by Rhonda H.

Lake life!

Courtesy of Emily M.

"This pic was taken on the 4th of July as the sun was setting on our Dewey Lake cabin (bulit by logs floated down the lake by my husbands great, great Grandpa) in Chisholm, MN." - Submitted by Emily M.

When your dad drives the boat

Courtesy of Sarah D.

"Tubing at Lake Mead with friends. Picture says everything!" - Submitted by Sarah D.

Summer nights

Courtesy of Beth R.

"Summertime in Ocean City not only do we have beautiful beaches but we also have an incredible boardwalk and our rides can't be beat. My daughter reliving her childhood on her favorite ride before leaving for school." - Submitted by Beth R.

Hilton Head engagement

Courtesy of Janine K.

"My boyfriend of 5 1/2 years proposed to me at sunrise on Hilton Head Island." - Submitted by Janine K

Here is the winning pick for Week 5

OMG a lobster!

Courtesy of Sara M.

"On a family vacation to Maine we went out in a lobster boat. I convinced my daughter Ashley to hold a lobster. Her face says it all!" - Submitted by Sara M.

Here is the winning pick for Week 4

Triplets happily hosting a lemonade stand!

Shannon Comer

"Madeline, Brooks and Charlotte Comer (triplets who turned three on the Fourth of July) LOVE to sell lemonade to their neighbors and friends this summer!" - Submitted by Shannon Comer

Here is the winning pick for Week 3

Flying Lucas cousins

Courtesy of Barbara M.

"My daughter Rachel, took this photo with her iPhone. It is a photo of her husband Jared tossing their daughter Lucy (on the left) and Jared's two brothers tossing each of their children. They were spending the week at White Lake in Montague, Michigan with their parents and their families. I think this photo captures the show of spending time with family in the summertime!." - Submitted by Barbara M.

Here is the winning pick for Week 2

Sunset from First

Courtesy of Mistie H.

"Ryan ignoring the perfect sunset during the 5rh inning of a tied baseball game" - Submitted by Mistie H.

Here is the winning pick for Week 1:

'After a long swim'

Courtesy of Vickie A

"Jay and Bella after swimming in the pool. Jay had a blast, Bella not so much." -Submitted by: Vickie A.

Stay tuned for next week's favorites and send your summer moment photos here.