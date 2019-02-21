Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 20, 2019, 7:56 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 21, 2019, 3:25 PM GMT / Source: TODAY

Are you ready, book lovers? TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager is sitting down with some of our most exciting guests to find out which stories mean the most to them in her new online video series Open Book, part of a new slate of TODAY Digital original video.

In Redefining Dad, Craig Melvin will get personal about what it means to be a father — part of a fresh spring season of TODAY Originals that also includes emotional docu-series and some helpful life hacks.

Craig and Jenna's series will join several returning digital shows, including Cold Cuts with Al Roker, Quoted by ... With Hoda, Six Minute Marathon with Savannah, Through Mom’s Eyes (with Sheinelle Jones) and more.

Catch them all at TODAY.com/Originals or the TODAY YouTube channel. The new shows include:

OPEN BOOK

NBC

Jenna Bush Hager interviews celebrities about the books that influenced them the most.

REDEFINING DAD

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Craig Melvin gets personal about fatherhood with men who are redefining what it means to be a dad.

MODERN MOTHERHOOD

TODAY

There’s so much that no one tells you about motherhood. TODAY dives deep in this documentary-style series, exploring the lives of real moms dealing with real issues and showing that no matter what your challenges are, you are never alone.

YES, SHE CAN

In this female-empowerment series, TODAY showcases stories of inspiring and successful women, and what it’s taken for them to get there.

#COOKING

What does it take be an Instagram food star? #COOKING with Samah Dada shows how to create drool-worthy desserts and crowd-pleasing meals — all with their own healthy twist!

IS BIGGER BETTER?

TODAY

Explore the biggest bites in the Big Apple! Monumental Milkshakes, Bulky Bagels, 6-foot-long slices of pizza: They may be tremendous in size, but what about taste?

THE MAKING OF...

TODAY meets people who have defied expectations in all realms, and at all ages.

SURVIVORS, SEASON 2

TODAY meets survivors from some of the nation’s worst mass tragedies to spotlight people and communities who’ve overcome tremendous loss and adversity and moved forward with grace. Catch up on Season 1 here.

Watch all the fall series of TODAY Originals here.