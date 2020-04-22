/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY
Calling all couples and partners! Wondering how to co-exist in tight quarters? How to improve communication during challenging times? Looking for tips on not losing your cool while managing more stress than usual? We want to hear from you! Whether you’re married, dating, living with roommates or an ex, we want to know your relationship questions so our relationship expert can answer them on air!
Submit a 30-second video of you and your partner and include the following:
- Introduce yourselves
- Tell us the city and state where you live
- Explain your relationship status (Example: Married for five years, dating for three months, divorced but cohabitating.)
- Ask us your relationship question
- Please take video horizontally and include both you and your partner