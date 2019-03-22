Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 22, 2019, 12:30 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By TODAY

Do you know a “SUPER SENIOR” who’s defying their age and living their best life? Whether they play an extreme sport or are taking up a new hobby later in life, the 3rd Hour of TODAY is highlighting senior citizens making the most of their age!

Just take a look at the Gray Wolves hockey club, they're not your average sports team. Each week, these male and female players, all over the age of 50, hit the ice to participate in a senior league — and they do not pull any punches.

Tell us about your own super senior for a chance to feature their story on the show.