Tell us about a special teacher in your family's life

Sign up for our newsletter

Ahead of Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5, TODAY with Hoda & Jenna is looking for amazing teachers.

We just need you and/or your kids to answer a few questions in a video about your family's favorite educators.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Please hold the phone horizontally when recording the video, and answer the following questions in just one sentence or two maximum about the teachers or professors:

• Who is your favorite teacher and why?

• Why are teachers important?

• What teacher most impacted your life and why?

• What does your teacher do to make learning fun and interesting?

• What do you miss most about your teachers?

• Please end your video saying “thank you” to your teacher and/or all teachers for Teacher Appreciation Day!