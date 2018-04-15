Sunday TODAY is launching a podcast! Here are all the details

share tweet pin email

It’s been two years since the launch of "Sunday TODAY,” and we have some exciting news to mark this milestone: We are launching a podcast!

The podcast “Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist” will feature the same interviews shown on Sunday TODAY every week, but instead of the eight minutes you see on television, these are the full, uncut, unfiltered conversations.

Over the last two years, Willie has sat down with some of the biggest names in news and pop culture — from actors and musicians to presidents and CEOs — to talk about the stories behind their success. Starting now, these entire conversations will be available to you every week on the “Sunday Sitdown” podcast. And it’s completely free!

You can listen on Apple, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts. Don’t forget to click subscribe so you never miss an episode.

We’re kicking things off with some of our favorite interviews from the past few months, including Drew Barrymore, John Goodman, Emily Blunt, Chadwick Boseman, and of course our anniversary guest, the one and only Bill Murray!