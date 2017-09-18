The official rules for the Meet Megan TODAY contest

share tweet email

Official Rules

September 18, 2017— September 21, 2017

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: No purchase necessary. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. The Meet Megyn TODAY (“Contest”) will begin on September 18, 2017 at 10:15 A.M. ET and end on September 21, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. ET (“Contest Period”). All times in the Contest refer to Eastern Time (“ET”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Contest is subject all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of the forty-eight (48) continental United States or the District of Columbia, and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older and of the age of majority in their state of residence as of the start of the Contest Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Contest Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Contest. Contest Entities, as referenced herein, shall include the TODAY Show and NBCUniversal Media, LLC both located at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 (collectively, “Sponsors”), and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Contest. Winner must be able to travel September 25, 2017 through December 15, 2017 (or on such other dates designated by Sponsors).

HOW TO ENTER: As part of your Entry (as defined below), you will be required to submit a Poem (“Poem”) on the following theme: “A poem about Megyn Kelly utilizing all three (3) Fact Words (defined below)”. Poem must be written by you and in English. Poem must be one hundred (100) words or less.

To enter the Contest, during the Contest Period, watch the TODAY Show (“TODAY”) during the 10:00 A.M. ET hour on September 18, 2017, September 19, 2017, and September 20, 2017 to discover the Megyn Kelly Fact Word of the day (the “Fact Word”). One (1) Fact Word will be revealed per day during the Contest Period for a total of three (3) Fact Words. Then, on September 20, 2017, visit Today.com. (“Website”) and click on the contest icon to complete the entry form which includes your full name, email address, telephone number, and Poem (the “Entry”).

All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. You must submit the Poem (collectively referred to herein as the “Submissions”) as part of your Entry to enter and be eligible for the Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants grant Sponsors the non-exclusive, royalty-free, and irrevocable rights to use, reproduce, copy, publish, display, distribute, perform, translate, adapt, modify, and otherwise exploit the Submissions and to incorporate the Submissions in other works in any and all markets and media worldwide in perpetuity. Entrants warrant that they have the sole and exclusive right to grant such rights to Sponsors and that the Sponsors' reproduction, publishing, displaying, and/or other use of the Submissions will not infringe on any rights of third parties, including, without limitation, copyright, trademark, privacy, or publicity, or create claims for defamation, false light, idea misappropriation, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress, or breach of contract. If any Submissions contain material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, or racially or morally offensive or if any Submissions do not comply with these Official Rules or meet Sponsors’ standards for any reason, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, such Submissions (and the related Entries) may be rejected as ineligible for consideration and/or deleted from the Website. Entries must comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Sponsors shall have no obligation to copy, publish, display, or otherwise exploit the Submissions.

Entries must be received before September 21, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. ET to be eligible for the Contest. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Contest. You may enter one time during the Contest Period. Multiple entries received from any person or email address beyond this limit will void all such additional entries. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason, including but not limited to illegible handwriting, are void and will not be accepted. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

SELECTION OF WINNERS: On or about September 22, 2017, one (1) or more qualified judges selected by Sponsors (“Judges”) will review all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period and select two (2) potential winners (“Winners”, each a “Winner”) based on the following judging criteria (“Judging Criteria”): Originality (50%) and Creativity (50%). The selection and review process may occur on a rolling basis as Entries are received. In the event of a tie, the Judges will break the tie by selecting the tied entrant who received the highest points from the Judges for Originality. Sponsors reserve the right to extend the Contest Entry Period if the Contest does not receive a sufficient number of eligible and qualified Entries, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Winner will be required as a condition of continued eligibility to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility, Waiver of Liability, and, except where prohibited, Publicity Release (collectively, “Contest Documents”) within two (2) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification. If the potential Winner cannot be reached or if it is found ineligible, if it cannot or does not comply with the foregoing requirements and these Official Rules, if its prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, or if it does not satisfactorily execute all of the Contest Documents, potential Winner will be disqualified and Sponsors will award the Prize (defined below) to the runner-up.

PRIZE: There will be two (2) prizes awarded (“Prizes”), one (1) Prize to each Winner, each consisting of the following trip (“Trip”) for Winner and one (1) guest (“Guest”): roundtrip coach airfare for Winner and Guest from a major commercial airport near Winner’s home to a major commercial airport in or near New York, NY; one (1) night stay for Winner and Guest at a hotel in New York City to be determined in Sponsors’ sole discretion (one room, double occupancy); two (2) tickets to Megyn Kelly TODAY (“Event”). Guest must be eighteen (18) years of age or older and of the age of majority in their state of residence. Winner must be able to travel September 25, 2017 through December 15, 2017 (or on such other dates designated by Sponsors).

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of each Prize is two thousand and five hundred dollars ($2,500). ERV of all Prizes is five thousand dollars ($5,000). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded. If Prize includes a Trip, ARV may vary based on, among other things, availability, existing rates at time of booking, dates of travel, and point of departure.

Sponsors will determine all details of Prize in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Winner must be able to travel September 25, 2017 through December 15, 2017 (or on such other dates designated by Sponsors). The Trip awarded to the Winner must be taken within dates provided by the Sponsors or the Prize will be forfeited. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsors’ agent, on a carrier of Sponsors’ choice. Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Sponsors have the right in their sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Winner’s place of residence. Winner and Guest must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. Sponsors will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates. Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full fare will be charged from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the Trip. Sponsors are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsors deem necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

Sponsors shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsors’ control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event is subject to change. Event is subject to cancellation. If Winner chooses to attend the Event with no Guest the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors’ obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guest, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited. If any Guest is a minor, Winner must be such minor’s parent or legal guardian and must execute and return the Guest Documents on such minor’s behalf.

RECORDING: Sponsors, in their sole discretion, may choose to record and/or broadcast the Submissions on TODAY. If Sponsors, in their sole discretion, elect to incorporate any audio and/or video recording of Winners (the “Recording”) into TODAY or other television shows, the taping and/or the Recording will not be considered an employment opportunity, and Winners will not be entitled to compensation or credit thereof. Sponsors will determine the nature of the Recording in their sole discretion. If the Recording is broadcast, such broadcast will be at a time, for a length of time, and on a date determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Winners will be required to return completed and signed appearance releases, confidentiality agreements and such other documents as may be required by Sponsors prior to the Contest Segment on TODAY. Failure of Winners to complete and execute these documents in a timely manner, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, may cause the Prizes to be forfeited. The content of the Recording as, and if, finally exhibited and the number of exhibits and re-airs thereof, if any, will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Winners will not have a right of review, notice, or approval of the content of the Recording or any exhibition or exploitation thereof. Sponsors have the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify Winners, cause the Prizes to be forfeited, and remove Winners from TODAY at any time, if any Winners’ behavior is deemed by Sponsors to be inappropriate. You grant Sponsors the non-exclusive, royalty-free, and irrevocable rights to use, reproduce, copy, publish, display, distribute, perform, translate, adapt, modify, and otherwise exploit your Submission and to incorporate your Submission in other works in any and all markets and media, now known or hereafter devised, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional notification, permission, approval, or compensation.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Contest, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Contest Entities and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Contest and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by Prize supplier that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name on Website and the use by Released Parties of such name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Contest itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final.Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Contest at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Contest or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Contest. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Contest or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted at Website. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Contest, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsorsreserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Contest.

DISPUTES: The Contest is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in New York, New York. If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof (“JAMS Rules”). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in new york. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of new york. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the names of the Winners available after September 30, 2017, visit TODAY.com, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by November 30, 2017 to: Meet Megyn TODAY Contest, TODAY Show at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112.