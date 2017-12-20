share tweet pin email

Snapchat stickers are a fun way to add a little extra flare to your Snaps! Thanks to a partnership between TODAY and Snapchat you can have great cartoon versions of Kathie Lee and Hoda to your Snaps. Get them anytime, anywhere with our brand new Kathie Lee and Hoda Snapchat Sticker Pack!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link How to create your own holiday filter on Snapchat Play Video - 2:15 How to create your own holiday filter on Snapchat Play Video - 2:15

How to unlock the special Kathie Lee and Hoda Sticker pack:

Open up Snapchat

Point your Snapchat camera at the Snapcode image above

Scan the image on the screen (press and hold your camera button)

A pop-up box will appear when the Sticker pack is unlocked

TODAY KLG and Hoda Snapcode

You might be wondering, “But wait, what if I am reading this article on my phone?” We’ve got you covered:

Take a screenshot of the Snapcode image above

Open up Snapchat

Tap on the ghost icon (or your Bitmoji icon) at the top left of the screen

Select Add Friends

Select Snapcode

Select the photo of the Snapcode from your photos

A pop-up box will appear when the Sticker pack is unlocked

How to add Kathie Lee and Hoda Stickers to your Snaps:

Take a photo or video Snap.

Tap the Stickers icon in the top-right corner of the Snap preview screen

Swipe right until you see the KLG and Hoda sticker pack

Tap the sticker you want and place it wherever you want in your Snap!

If you don’t have Snapchat, download it here and install it on your phone now!

Make sure to check out our Sticker pack and share your creations with your friends!