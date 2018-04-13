Megyn Kelly TODAY wants to celebrate your mom for Mother's Day!

share tweet pin email

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and Megyn Kelly TODAY wants to make this celebration the best one yet.

Whether carpooling to soccer practice, whipping up a dinnertime feast, or helping with homework - being a mom is a full time job, and for one day, we want to lighten her load!

Send us your mom-inations, and let us know how we might be able to help. And most of all, tell us why want this mom recognized and what her ideal day off is, and what we can do to help her out for the day.

When you fill out the form below, you'll be asked to submit a photo on the next page. And remember: This is a SURPRISE, so don't tell the mom you submitted her info. We look forward to seeing your submission!