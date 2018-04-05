Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb toast to 10 years together with TODAY crew

share tweet pin email

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb know how to celebrate an anniversary: with a big party!

The ladies gathered with the TODAY anchors and crew at the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center Wednesday to celebrate their 10-year anniversary of hosting together.

"Television can be used in such a powerful way, and it's our choice how we really use it," Kathie Lee said at the event, which had signature Kathie Lee and Hoda drinks, a photo booth and flower arrangements by Venus et Fleur. "Choose life, bring joy to someone, make someone laugh." And that's exactly what Kathie Lee and Hoda have been committed to doing for the last 10 years.

Congratulations, Kathie Lee and Hoda! Here's to another 10 years!