January jet set: Beat those winter blues with our out-of-this-world vacation giveaway

Baby, we know it's cold outside. But it's time to go from brrrrr...to the beach.

Megyn Kelly TODAY is here to help you beat those winter blues.

Getty Images via TripAdvisor

Starting Monday, we're sending lucky viewers to have fun in the sun. So, register to be in our live studio audience, and see if you're going home with tickets to a dream getaway. Bring a poster (no bigger than 14” by 22”) that shows us how excited you are for a sunny getaway, and the best one wins the trip. Don’t forget your sunscreen!

We hope to see you soon at Megyn Kelly TODAY!

HOW TO REQUEST TICKETS

Reservations for Megyn Kelly TODAY are FREE. The show tapes at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

When you request tickets to the show, you will automatically be placed on a waitlist. If you are taken off our waitlist, you will receive an email to confirm your tickets. Once you confirm, the site will generate your e-ticket (this sometimes takes a few moments). Before printing your e-ticket, you will need to enter your guests' names.

Reservations do not guarantee your admission to the taping. General admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, the show has the right to cancel or reschedule tapings at any time for production reasons.

We release tickets approximately one month in advance. For last minute reservations, please use promo code MKNYC and we will try to accommodate your request.

If you are interested in bringing a group of ten or more, please email us at MKTODAYAudience@nbcuni.com and we would be happy to consider your request.

Important information about attending the show can be found here.

Official January Jet Set rules:

January 22, 2018—January 29, 2018

PRELIMINARY INFORMATION: No purchase necessary. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void where prohibited. The January Jet Set (“Contest”) will begin on January 22, 2018 at 7:00 A.M. ET and end on January 29, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. ET (“Contest Period”). All times in the Contest refer to Eastern Time (“ET”). Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Contest is subject all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ELIGIBILITY: Open only to permanent, legal United States residents who are physically residing in one (1) of forty-eight (48) continental United States or the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands and other United States territories), and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the start of the Contest Period. Officers, directors, and employees of Contest Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, children, and siblings, and each of their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as these persons (whether or not related thereto) are not eligible to enter or win the Contest. Contest Entities, as referenced herein, shall include Sponsors (as defined below) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, and administrative, advertising, and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Contest. Entrants must be present in the studio audience of Megyn Kelly TODAY inside Studio6A at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112 on either January 22, 2018, January 24, 2018, January 25, 2018, January 26, 2018, or January 29, 2018.

HOW TO ENTER: The Contest will consist of five (5) individual daily selections (each a “Daily Drawing”). Each Daily Drawing will consist of (i) an entry period (a “Daily Entry Period”) that will begin at a specified time (each a “Daily Entry Period Start Time”) as detailed in the chart below and will end at a specified time (each a “Daily Entry Period End Time”) as detailed in the chart below and (ii) a Daily Drawing conducted on the daily drawing date based on the Judging Criteria (defined below) (“Daily Drawing Date”) specified in the chart below from among all eligible Entries (defined below) received during such Daily Entry Period. Entries must be received before the end of the applicable Daily Entry Period to be eligible for the corresponding Daily Drawing. There will be a total of five (5) Winners (defined below) selected throughout the Contest Period.

Daily Drawing Chart

Daily Drawing

Daily Entry Period Start Time

Daily Entry Period End Time

Daily Drawing Date

Prizes

1

1/22/18 at 7:00 A.M. ET

1/22/18 at 10:00 A.M. ET

1/22/18

Prize 1

2

1/24/18 at 7:00 A.M. ET

1/24/18 at 10:00 A.M. ET

1/24/18

Prize 2

3

1/25/18 at 7:00 A.M. ET

1/25/18 at 10:00 A.M. ET

1/25/18

Prize 3

4

1/26/18 at 7:00 A.M. ET

1/26/18 at 10:00 A.M. ET

1/26/18

Prize 4

5

1/29/18 at 7:00 A.M. ET

1/29/18 at 10:00 A.M. ET

1/29/18

Prize 5

To enter the Contest, during the Contest Period one must be present in the studio audience and submit a poster (“Poster”) that expresses why you are excited for a beach getaway (“Entry”). Poster must have been created by you, and you must have permission of any person who appears or is identified in Poster. If any minors appear on Poster, the entrant must be that minor’s parent and/or legal guardian. Poster will not infringe on any rights of third parties, including, without limitation, copyright and trademark.

All Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. You must submit the Poster (collectively be referred to herein as “Submission” or “Submissions”) as part of your Entry to enter and be eligible for the Contest.

By entering the Contest, entrants grant Sponsors the non-exclusive, royalty-free, and irrevocable rights to use, reproduce, copy, publish, display, distribute, perform, translate, adapt, modify, and otherwise exploit the Submission and to incorporate the Submission in other works in any and all markets and media worldwide in perpetuity. Entrants warrant that they have the sole and exclusive right to grant such rights to Sponsors and that the Sponsors' reproduction, publishing, displaying, and/or other use of the Submission will not infringe on any rights of third parties, including, without limitation, copyright, trademark, privacy, or publicity, or create claims for defamation, false light, idea misappropriation, intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress, or breach of contract. If any Submissions contain material that is violent, pornographic, obscene, illegal, inappropriate, or racially or morally offensive or if any Submissions do not comply with these Official Rules or meet Sponsors’ standards for any reason, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, such Submissions (and the related Entries) may be rejected as ineligible for consideration and/or deleted from the Sponsors’ social media pages. Entries must comply with all applicable laws, rules, and regulations. Sponsors shall have no obligation to copy, publish, display, or otherwise exploit the Submissions.

Sponsors may choose to broadcast on-air and/or display on the Website, a selection of Submissions as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. By entering the Contest, each entrant agrees to the posting of such entrant’s name and Poster on Instagram and/or on Sponsors’ social media pages, including but not limited to Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Entries must be received before the applicable Daily Entry Period End Time to be eligible for the Contest. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Contest. You may enter once per Daily Entry Period. Sponsors’ computer shall be the official timekeeper for all matters related to this Contest.Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason, including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion, are void and will not be accepted. In case of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant’s name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval.

JUDGING: A panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsors (“Judges”) will review the eligible entries received during the Contest Period and select a potential winner (“Winner”, collectively “Winners”)) per Daily Entry Period on or about the applicable Daily Drawing Date based on the following judging criteria (“Judging Criteria”): Originality (50%) and Creativity (50%). In the event of a tie, the Judges will break the tie by selecting the tied entrant who received the highest points from the Judges for Originality as the potential Winner. In the event a tie remains, the tied entries will be judged by an additional tie-breaking judge, using the Judging Criteria, to determine which of the tied entrants will be the potential Winner. Decisions of Sponsors and Judges are final and binding with respect to all matters related to the Contest. Winning is subject to verification of eligibility. Potential Winner will be notified by email. PotentialWinner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, “Contest Documents”) within two (2) days of such notification. Noncompliance within this time period, with these Official Rules or the return of or inability to deliver any prize/prize notification may result in disqualification and, at Sponsors' discretion, and time permitting, an alternate potential Winner may be selected from among all eligible remaining entries based on the Judging Criteria.

PRIZE: There will be five (5) prizes awarded (“Prizes”, each a “Prize”) to Winners, one (1) Prize to each Winner. Prize will be awarded as indicated in the chart above. Prizes will include the following trips as follows (“Trip(s)”):

Prize Parameters:

- All flights on Delta Air Lines.

- Winners and their guests can earn credit through their own mileage program, provided they already have an account

- Three-week minimum advanced purchase required

- Blackout dates apply

- Two seats per trip will be provided in Coach/Economy class of service.

- Seating is subject to availability.

- Winners and their guests may pay to upgrade, provided one is available. They should contact the airline directly once the tickets are booked.

- Any changes will incur a service fee. It is the traveler’s responsibility to pay any fees resulting from their requested changes.

- Tickets are non-refundable. Cancellations are not allowed.

ERV of all Prizes is Twelve Thousand Four Hundred Fifteen Dollars ($12,415). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. If Prize includes a Trip, ARV may vary based on, among other things, availability, existing rates at time of booking, dates of travel, and point of departure. Any difference between ERV and ARV will not be awarded. For any Prize with an ARV of six hundred dollars ($600) or greater, Sponsors will furnish an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 to Winner for the ARV of Prize for the year in which Prize was won.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute Prize (or portion thereof) with a similar prize (or prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner(s). Prize cannot be transferred by Winner(s) or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner(s). If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner(s) may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Winner must complete Trip by December 30, 2018 (or on such other dates designated by Sponsors). The Trip awarded to the Winner must be taken within dates provided by the Sponsors or the Prize will be forfeited. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsors’ agent, on a carrier of Sponsors’ choice. Certain travel restrictions and black out dates may apply. Sponsors have the right in their sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Winner’s place of residence. Winner and Guest must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. Sponsors will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates. Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full fare will be charged from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the Trip. Sponsors are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsors shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsors deem necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

RECORDING: Sponsors, in their sole discretion, may choose to record and/or broadcast the appearance of entrants and/or Winner on Megyn Kelly TODAY. If Sponsors, in their sole discretion, elect to incorporate any audio and/or video recording of entrants and/or Winner (the “Recording”) into Megyn Kelly TODAY or other television shows, the taping and/or the Recording will not be considered an employment opportunity, and Winner and/or entrants will not be entitled to compensation or credit thereof. Sponsors will determine the nature of the Recording in their sole discretion. If the Recording is broadcast, such broadcast will be at a time, for a length of time, and on a date determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Winner and/or entrants may be required to return completed and signed appearance releases, confidentiality agreements and such other documents as may be required by Sponsors prior to their appearance on Megyn Kelly TODAY and participation in the Contest, if any. Failure of entrants to complete and execute these documents in a timely manner, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, may cause the entrant to be disqualified and any potential Prize to be forfeited. The content of the Recording as, and if, finally exhibited and the number of exhibits and re-airs thereof, if any, will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Winner will not have a right of review, notice, or approval of the content of the Recording or any exhibition or exploitation thereof. Sponsors have the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify entrants, cause the Prizes to be forfeited, and remove entrants from Megyn Kelly TODAY at any time, if any entrant’s behavior is deemed by Sponsors to be disruptive or if it may or does cause damage to person, property, or reputation of Sponsors or if it otherwise violates the policies of Sponsors, or if entrants do not follow the directions of Sponsors at all times. These Official Rules and the Contest itself are neither a contract nor an application for employment.

CONDITIONS: By entering the Contest, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant’s heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Contest Entities and each of their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant’s participation in the Contest and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of Prize or any portion thereof (including any travel related thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Contest and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prize, including express warranties provided exclusively by Prize supplier that are sent along with Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant’s name on Website and the use by Released Parties of such name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity, without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval, and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Contest itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, which are binding and final.Failure to comply with these conditions may result in disqualification from the Contest at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: Sponsors reserve the right to permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Contest or the operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors, who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules. Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with the Contest. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned. Sponsors reserve the right to cancel, modify, or suspend the Contest or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted at Website. Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Contest, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion). Sponsorsreserve the right to modify these rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Contest.

DISPUTES: The Contest is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of New York, and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in New York, New York. If THE controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall THEN be resolved by FINAL AND binding arbitration administered by JUDICIAL ARBITRATION AND MEDIATION SERVICES, INC., in accordance with its Streamlined Arbitration Rules and Procedures or subsequent versions thereof (“JAMS Rules”). The JAMS Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in new york. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the County of new york. THE REMEDY FOR ANY CLAIM SHALL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL DAMAGES, AND IN NO EVENT SHALL ANY PARTY BE ENTITLED TO RECOVER PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR INCIDENTAL DAMAGES, INCLUDING ATTORNEY’S FEES OR OTHER SUCH RELATED COSTS OF BRINGING A CLAIM, OR TO RESCIND THIS AGREEMENT OR SEEK INJUNCTIVE OR ANY OTHER EQUITABLE RELIEF.

“Prize 1”: BodyHoliday – Saint Lucia

“Prize 2”: Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya – Mexico

“Prize 3”: Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach – Sunny Isles Beach, FL

“Prize 4”: GoldenEye – Jamaica

“Prize 5”: Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort – St. Lucia

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT: For the names of the Winners, available after January 26, 2018, visit today.com/megyntoday, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by March 26, 2018 to: Megyn Kelly TODAY: January Jet Set 30 Rockefeller Plaza New York, NY 10112.