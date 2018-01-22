Here's how you can watch a taping of KLG and guest co-host Jenna Bush Hager!

share tweet pin email

Have you ever wanted to watch the fourth hour of TODAY live? Well now is your chance!

During the weeks of Feb. 12 and Feb. 19, Kathie Lee Gifford and guest co-host Jenna Bush Hager will be taping the show in Megyn Kelly TODAY's studio. That means the audience for Megyn Kelly TODAY will get to stick around and be the audience for Kathie Lee and Jenna! You can pick up tickets to be in the audience for both shows here.

Just click on the dates you're interested in during that week and if the icon shows both Megyn Kelly TODAY's logo and Hoda and Kathie Lee, that means the audience will stay for both shows!

See you soon!