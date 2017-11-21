Heard it on Megyn Kelly TODAY? Find more info on what was featured on the show here

Curious about something you heard on Megyn Kelly TODAY? Find links to recipes, show tickets and more that were featured on the show.
- Here's how you can join the studio audience for Megyn Kelly TODAY.
- To learn about the work of Darkness to Light, a non-profit that empowers adults to prevent child sexual abuse, please go here.
- Please go here to learn about the work of the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To learn more about the “Downton Abbey” exhibition, please go here.
To pre-order 2018's "Make It Easy, Cupcake: Fabulously Fun Creations in 4 Simple Steps," please go here.
- To adopt a pet or learn more about bringing one home, please go here.
- Marine Rob Jones has completed his amazing 31 days of marathons. To help him raise money, please visit RobJonesJourney.com.
- To find out more about the organization War Horses for Veterans, please go here.
- To learn about the work of America’s VetDogs, please go here.
- To learn more about this disease, go to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation.
- Veterans who are at risk of homelessness should contact VA at 1-877-424-3838 or visit www.va.gov/homeless. Information about homeless programs for women veterans may be found here: www.va.gov/homeless/for_women_veterans.asp
- Information on VA’s comprehensive programs for women veterans can be found here: https://www.va.gov/womenvet/