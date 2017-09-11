Find where you can purchase bracelets that aim to help end childhood cancer

share tweet email

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 10,270 new cancer cases will be diagnosed among children 14 years old and younger in the U.S. this year alone.

One remarkable young cancer survivor is trying to change that. Becca Sal-mins, a 9-year-old who is in remission after facing acute lymphoblastic leukemia, created the Etsy shop Knots & Arrows, where a portion of the proceeds made from the bracelets she sells goes toward various childhood cancer research groups. You can find out more about Knots & Arrows at her Etsy shop here.