As we continue to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are finding more time to try different activities to keep ourselves busy.

If you're looking for something to calm and relax your mind, coloring can be incredibly beneficial for both kids and adults. It's a creative outlet that can pass the time while also having a soothing effect.

While there are so many coloring book options out there, TODAY thought it would be fun if we created our own coloring sheets to keep people entertained (and reduce a little bit of stress) while quarantined at home.

TODAY created three different pages that you can print out by clicking the links below. Fill them in using the medium of your choice — from paints and crayons to markers and colored pencils, the choice is yours! Just grab whatever you have at home and have some fun with it.

First up, go inside Studio 1A with this image of Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly sitting at the anchor desk.

You can print this out by clicking here.

Next, you'll find a shot of Al on the TODAY Plaza wearing his signature hat and glasses. What color glasses will he be rocking in your version?

You can print this out by clicking here.

Last but not least, we've got Hoda and Jenna's catchy saying, "Let's go y'all!"

You can print this out by clicking here.

We can't wait to see what you create! Tag @TODAYshow in your creations on Instagram and we may feature your artwork on our page. Happy coloring!