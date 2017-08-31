Contact us: Send TODAY your questions and comments

share tweet email

Do you have a question or comment for TODAY? We’d love to hear it!

Send an email with your question or comment, and include your name, a short message and the best way for us to get in touch.

For press inquiries please e-mail NBCNewsMediaRelations@nbcuni.com or call 212-413-6142.

And since we have you, let’s go over a few fun points – just in case we can help you out right here and now.