Club MK: Take home a sensational prize every day in April

share tweet pin email

Yes, April showers sure do bring May flowers.

But we prefer freebies here at Megyn Kelly TODAY.

So, continuing with our giveaways, we’re heading into April and this time, as part of Club MK, we’re sending audience members — and one daily randomly selected online winner — home with great goodies every weekday in April.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Megyn Kelly audience members receive C by GE Sol Smart Lights Play Video - 0:42 Megyn Kelly audience members receive C by GE Sol Smart Lights Play Video - 0:42

On Monday, we gave away the C by GE Sol lamp!

Every day, we’re spotlighting the special folks who make up our studio audience and welcoming them into Club MK.

And on Monday, we introduced you to Reno and Nelly Escalona from Houston. They’re in New York for their honeymoon! Sign up to be in our live audience below.

And if you can't be here in person, we've got you covered: just go here to sign up for our giveaway. And don't forget to like our Facebook page!