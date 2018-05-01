Club MK: Take home a marvelous freebie every day in May

Join Melanoma Monday on TODAY: Sign up here for our Guinness World Records challenge!

Spring has sprung, and we're celebrating it by doing what we love best: giving great stuff away.

This month, as part of Club MK, we’re sending audience members — and one daily randomly selected online winner — home with great goodies every weekday in May. Plus, we'll be showcasing select members of our incredible live audience, who have some pretty inspiring stories to share.

Megyn Kelly audience members receive MyPhoto.com gift cards

Megyn Kelly audience members receive MyPhoto.com gift cards

Come join us!

To kick things off, we gave away gift cards to MyPhoto! And we're giving a warm welcome to Jordan Wenger from California; her father was a score-card bearer for Megyn Kelly TODAY guest Bubba Watson at the Genesis Open on the PGA Tour.

Jordan Wenger / Jordan Wenger

And if you can't be here in person, we've got you covered: just go here to sign up for our giveaway. And don't forget to like our Facebook page!

