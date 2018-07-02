allDAY

Club MK: Take home a great giveaway every day in July

TODAY

Seven could be your lucky number.

That’s because it’s July, which happens to be the seventh month of the year, and here at Club MK, we love giving great things away to our audience — and one daily online winner.

So, Megyn Kelly TODAY viewers and fans, get ready for another sensational summer month of giveaways.

To kick things off, we gave away vouchers for the AirFort! And today we welcome Michele, Jan and Darlene, three teachers from Toronto.

Megyn Kelly TODAY audience receives AirFort vouchers

Megyn Kelly TODAY audience receives AirFort vouchers

Come join us!

And if you can’t be here in person, don’t worry — you can register to win online. And don't forget to like our Facebook page so you’re in the loop on all things Megyn Kelly TODAY.

