Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Do you know someone who puts others first? Tell us about them!

Club MK: Enter to win a giveaway every day in August

Get ready for one great month of giveaways.
by TODAY / / Source: TODAY
Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Here at Club MK, we love giving great things away to our audience — and one daily online winner.

So, Megyn Kelly TODAY viewers and fans, get ready for another sensational summer month of giveaways.

See our most recent giveaway, Health-Ade Kombucha!

Club MK: The Megyn Kelly TODAY audience receives Health-Ade Kombucha

Aug.06.201800:10

Come join us!

If you can't be here in person, enter below to win today's giveaway! And don't forget to like our Facebook page so you’re in the loop on all things Megyn Kelly TODAY.

Related

Club MK
Club MK

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today