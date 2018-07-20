allDAY

Club MK: Megyn Kelly TODAY audience receives State Optical sunglasses!

TODAY

The entire Megyn Kelly TODAY audience on Friday is going home with State Optical sunglass valued from $396-$417.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Club MK: Megyn Kelly TODAY audience receives State Optical sunglasses!

Play Video - 0:23

Club MK: Megyn Kelly TODAY audience receives State Optical sunglasses!

Play Video - 0:23

Most Watched

More video

More: allDAY allDAY On the show Megyn Kelly TODAY

TOP