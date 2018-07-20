allDAY Club MK: Megyn Kelly TODAY audience receives State Optical sunglasses! 2018-07-20T14:51:00.000Z TODAY TODAY The entire Megyn Kelly TODAY audience on Friday is going home with State Optical sunglass valued from $396-$417. Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display Background Enhancements font Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans size T T T T color share link Club MK: Megyn Kelly TODAY audience receives State Optical sunglasses! Play Video - 0:23 Club MK: Megyn Kelly TODAY audience receives State Optical sunglasses! Play Video - 0:23 Most Watched 2:21 Sponsored Content Now Playing Students take center stage at ‘March for Our Lives’ rally 2:37 Sponsored Content Now Playing What to expect from Stormy Daniels' ‘60 Minutes’ interview about Trump 5:13 Sponsored Content Now Playing Young men discuss the pressures of masculinity: ‘You can’t show sadness’ 3:29 Sponsored Content Now Playing After mass shootings, tributes are being saved at exhibits More video 3:05 Sponsored Content Now Playing Peek behind the scenes at this week's Megyn Kelly TODAY: July 20, 2018 3:44 Sponsored Content Now Playing How do you unpack your emotional baggage? Experts weigh in 6:44 Sponsored Content Now Playing After turning to alcohol, this woman explains how she reclaimed her life 11:47 Sponsored Content Now Playing ‘I want to be brave’: Author Melissa Radke opens up about finding confidence More: allDAY allDAY On the show Megyn Kelly TODAY