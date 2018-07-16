allDAY Club MK: Megyn Kelly audience receives $100 Overstock.com gift cards 2018-07-16T15:18:58.000Z Donna Freydkin TODAY The entire Megyn Kelly TODAY studio audience can freshen up their home decor with $100 gift cards to Overstock.com. Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display Background Enhancements font Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans size T T T T color share link Club MK: Megyn Kelly audience receives $100 Overstock.com gift cards Play Video - 0:29 Club MK: Megyn Kelly audience receives $100 Overstock.com gift cards Play Video - 0:29 Most Watched 2:21 Sponsored Content Now Playing Students take center stage at ‘March for Our Lives’ rally 2:37 Sponsored Content Now Playing What to expect from Stormy Daniels' ‘60 Minutes’ interview about Trump 5:13 Sponsored Content Now Playing Young men discuss the pressures of masculinity: ‘You can’t show sadness’ 3:29 Sponsored Content Now Playing After mass shootings, tributes are being saved at exhibits More video 4:01 Sponsored Content Now Playing Giada De Laurentiis shows off a delicious no-cook recipe for tomato sauce 4:36 Sponsored Content Now Playing Bridesmaid for hire! Here’s what it’s like to be a professional bridesmaid 14:44 Sponsored Content Now Playing Comedian Jim Gaffigan and wife Jeannie Gaffigan talk about her brain tumor 9:21 Sponsored Content Now Playing Megyn Kelly roundtable talks about the sports-filled weekend, kids and more More: allDAY allDAY On the show Megyn Kelly TODAY