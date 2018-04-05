share tweet pin email

Just in time to celebrate #ToastTo10, we’ve partnered with our friends over at GIPHY to create a one-stop shop for all the Kathie Lee and Hoda animated GIFs you’ve ever wanted!

All you have to do is click on our new verified channel or on the GIPHY mobile app. From there, we've made it super easy — all the GIFs are helpfully categorized into reactions like “cheers”,“LOL”, and “dance.”

TODAY GIPHY.com/KLGandHoda

Additionally, you can access the KLG and Hoda GIF Stickers in Instagram Stories. Take a virtual selfie sharing cheers with a wineglass-toting Hoda and Kathie Lee!

Just take a picture or video in your Story, then click on the Sticker icon, then GIF search.

TODAY KLG and Hoda GIF Stickers in Instagram Stories

Finally, search for “klgandhoda” or “KLG and Hoda” and add some GIFs to your post.

Have fun posting on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook with your favorite KLG and Hoda GIFs!