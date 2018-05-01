Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Sunday Sitdown

Mila Kunis stars in the new movie "The Spy Who Dumped Me" alongside Kate McKinnon, but she reveals that she almost turned the role down to be with her family until her husband and former "That '70s Show" co-star Ashton Kutcher encouraged her to take it. In this week's Sunday Sitdown, the actress opens up to Willie Geist about why she didn't initially want to train for the action-comedy film, what it was like getting into Hollywood at a young age, and gives a hint about the chance of a third "Bad Moms" movie coming to theaters.

Sunday Spotlight

In this week's Sunday Spotlight, NBC's Joe Fryer sits down with three teenage boys running for governor of Kansas, one of two U.S. states currently without a minimum age requirement to hold that office. People of all ages have welcomed their candidacies, but some question if these young people are ready for all the responsibility if elected.

Sunday Closer

Tarik El-Abour, who was diagnosed with autism at age 3, made history earlier this year when he signed a minor league contract with the major league Kansas City Royals. In this week's Sunday Closer, NBC's Kevin Tibbles learns just what make this 26-year-old trailblazer so inspirational.

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the kind gesture one 2-year-old girl did for the incredibly hardworking firefighters out West, the scene in one neighborhood where escaped goats chowed down on front lawns, and the 18-year-old who showed off his impressive piano skills during a food delivery.

Life Well Lived

Aiko Herzig Yoshinaga was forced into an internment camp in the 1940s when President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066 after Pearl Harbor was attacked. She later became an activist and researcher, proving the camps were not a military necessity as the government had claimed. She died recently at age 93. Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

What's Next

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including president Donal Trump expected to spend some down time as his golf resort in New Jersey. And on Thursday, golfers will tee off at the 100th PGA Championship

Sunday's headlines

Digital extras