Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
Lady Antebellum, the country music group consisting of Charles Kelly, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, is set to head out on their Summer Plays on tour. It's their first since reuniting last year after a hiatus - but this time, they'll have a few extra little ones running around backstage. In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist visits the trio in Nashville as they reflect on how they came together and have stayed bonded after more than a decade.
Lady Antebellum is in a 'completely different world' backstage with more childrenPlay Video - 8:49
Lady Antebellum is in a 'completely different world' backstage with more childrenPlay Video - 8:49
Click here to listen to Willie's full interview with Lady Antebellum on the "Sunday Sitdown" podcast.
Sunday Spotlight
Stitch Fix, an online clothing subscription retailer, is disrupting the way people shop for and buy their outfits by bringing the dressing room to the customer, digitally. In this week's Sunday Spotlight, NBC's Jo Ling Kent sits down with the company's founder and CEO, Katrina Lake, to hear how she grew the company to be worth around $2 billion - and see where she's taking her business next.
Online clothing service Stitch Fix is helping disrupt the shopping experiencePlay Video - 3:58
Online clothing service Stitch Fix is helping disrupt the shopping experiencePlay Video - 3:58
Sunday Closer
In this week's Sunday Closer, NBC's Harry Smith travels along the scenic 414-mile long Dalton Highway in Alaska, driving from picturesque road from Livengood to Dead Horse.
Ride along the scenic and vast Dalton Highway in AlaskaPlay Video - 4:02
Ride along the scenic and vast Dalton Highway in AlaskaPlay Video - 4:02
Highs and Lows
Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the overwhelming response to Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" day, and Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward's reaction when he found out his wife was pregnant with their third girl.
Highs and Lows: Build-A-Bear fiasco, Gordon Hayward's gender reveal reactionPlay Video - 2:13
Highs and Lows: Build-A-Bear fiasco, Gordon Hayward's gender reveal reactionPlay Video - 2:13
Life Well Lived
Former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray, who welcomed refugees from Southeast Asia into his state after the Vietnam War, died at the age of 89. Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.
Life well lived: Former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray dies at 89Play Video - 1:22
Life well lived: Former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray dies at 89Play Video - 1:22
What's Next
Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including President Donald Trump set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in Helsinki, Finland.
What's next: Trump to meet with PutinPlay Video - 0:33
What's next: Trump to meet with PutinPlay Video - 0:33
Sunday's headlines
- Trump set for summit with Putin after 12 Russians charged with hacking Democrats
- What is President Trump’s objective in meeting with Putin? NBC's Chuck Todd weighs in
- Violence breaks out in Chicago after fatal police shooting
- Miami man, found with gallons of gasoline, facing attempted murder charges
- Jaguar captured after escaping New Orleans’ Audubon Zoo enclosure
- Rescued boys in Thailand hold moment of silence for Navy diver who died
Digital extras
Lady Antebellum set to tour with Darius Rucker, which means a lot of golfingPlay Video - 1:15
Lady Antebellum set to tour with Darius Rucker, which means a lot of golfingPlay Video - 1:15
And head over to Willie's Facebook page to see this week's Facebook Live chat!