Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown

Lady Antebellum, the country music group consisting of Charles Kelly, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, is set to head out on their Summer Plays on tour. It's their first since reuniting last year after a hiatus - but this time, they'll have a few extra little ones running around backstage. In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist visits the trio in Nashville as they reflect on how they came together and have stayed bonded after more than a decade.

Click here to listen to Willie's full interview with Lady Antebellum on the "Sunday Sitdown" podcast.

Sunday Spotlight

Stitch Fix, an online clothing subscription retailer, is disrupting the way people shop for and buy their outfits by bringing the dressing room to the customer, digitally. In this week's Sunday Spotlight, NBC's Jo Ling Kent sits down with the company's founder and CEO, Katrina Lake, to hear how she grew the company to be worth around $2 billion - and see where she's taking her business next.

Sunday Closer

In this week's Sunday Closer, NBC's Harry Smith travels along the scenic 414-mile long Dalton Highway in Alaska, driving from picturesque road from Livengood to Dead Horse.

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the overwhelming response to Build-A-Bear's "pay your age" day, and Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward's reaction when he found out his wife was pregnant with their third girl.

Life Well Lived

Former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray, who welcomed refugees from Southeast Asia into his state after the Vietnam War, died at the age of 89. Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

What's Next

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including President Donald Trump set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in Helsinki, Finland.

Sunday's headlines

Digital extras

And head over to Willie's Facebook page to see this week's Facebook Live chat!