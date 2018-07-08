allDAY

Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Jordan Spieth was just 16 years old when he stunned the professional golf community at his first PGA event. In the 8 years since then, with the loving support of his family, his name is being etched in golf history alongside those of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist joins Spieth at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas as he prepares to defend the famous Claret Jug at the Open Championship in Scotland.

Jordan Spieth's obsession with perfection drove him to golf greatness

Click here to listen to Willie's full interview with Jordan Spieth on the "Sunday Sitdown" podcast.

While many Americans relaxed this past holiday weekend with a burger and a beer among friends, a group of competitors gathered in Michigan for the world championship of stone skippers. NBC's Joe Fryer has this week's Sunday Closer.

Go inside the world championship of stone skippers

Max Fuchs was one of about 50 troops who gathered for a historic religious ceremony while on Nazi soil during World War II. He went on to study music on the GI Bill, later working as a cantor and diamond cutter in Manhattan. He died this week at age 96. Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

Life well lived: Max Fuchs, part of a Jewish ceremony in Hitler's Germany, dies at 96

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including President Donald Trump heading to Europe on Tuesday for a summit with NATO allies. And on Thursday, nominations will be announced for the 70th Emmy Awards. The ceremony will take place in September with SNL's Colin Jost and Michael Che hosting.

What's next: Trump heads to NATO summit, Emmy nominations announced

How Jordan Spieth is preparing for the Open Championship

