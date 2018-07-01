Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown

Chef Bobby Flay, the acclaimed restaurateur, TV host and cookbook author, is still making food with the passion he had as a grade-school child, but he's ready to start looking for "the next spark" in his life. In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist stops by his Long Island house for a homemade meal and conversation about his remarkable career in the culinary arts.

Sunday Spotlight

Andrew Cooper and Alex Schulze, a pair of millennials behind the company 4Ocean, created a business model to help support their effort of ridding the ocean of plastic. In this week's Sunday Spotlight, NBC's Kerry Sanders goes underwater with them to see their cleanup firsthand.

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a pair of criminals in Canada who found out how ceiling panels are not very supportive, and a set of triplets who pulled off a daring crib escape.

Life Well Lived

Diana King, a teacher and prolific writer who helped change the perception of dyslexia, died this week at age 90. Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

What's Next

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including Americans across the U.S. celebrating the Fourth of July on Wednesday, commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. And on Monday, the Wimbledon Championships start in London, with Roger Federer and Petra Kvitova the favorites to win.

Sunday's headlines

Digital extras

