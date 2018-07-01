Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
Chef Bobby Flay, the acclaimed restaurateur, TV host and cookbook author, is still making food with the passion he had as a grade-school child, but he's ready to start looking for "the next spark" in his life. In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist stops by his Long Island house for a homemade meal and conversation about his remarkable career in the culinary arts.
Chef Bobby Flay is ready for 'the next spark' in his careerPlay Video - 8:22
Chef Bobby Flay is ready for 'the next spark' in his careerPlay Video - 8:22
Click here to listen to Willie's full interview with Blake Shelton on the "Sunday Sitdown" podcast.
Sunday Spotlight
Andrew Cooper and Alex Schulze, a pair of millennials behind the company 4Ocean, created a business model to help support their effort of ridding the ocean of plastic. In this week's Sunday Spotlight, NBC's Kerry Sanders goes underwater with them to see their cleanup firsthand.
These millennials started a business to rid the world's oceans of plasticPlay Video - 3:55
These millennials started a business to rid the world's oceans of plasticPlay Video - 3:55
Highs and Lows
Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a pair of criminals in Canada who found out how ceiling panels are not very supportive, and a set of triplets who pulled off a daring crib escape.
Highs and Lows: Woman falls through ceiling, triplets escape cribPlay Video - 2:43
Highs and Lows: Woman falls through ceiling, triplets escape cribPlay Video - 2:43
Life Well Lived
Diana King, a teacher and prolific writer who helped change the perception of dyslexia, died this week at age 90. Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.
Life well lived: Diana King, who changed the perception of dyslexia, dies at 90Play Video - 1:31
Life well lived: Diana King, who changed the perception of dyslexia, dies at 90Play Video - 1:31
What's Next
Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including Americans across the U.S. celebrating the Fourth of July on Wednesday, commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence. And on Monday, the Wimbledon Championships start in London, with Roger Federer and Petra Kvitova the favorites to win.
What's next: 4th of July celebrations, Wimbledon Championships startPlay Video - 0:49
What's next: 4th of July celebrations, Wimbledon Championships startPlay Video - 0:49
Sunday's headlines
- Hundreds of thousands protest Trump’s immigration policies
- Trump defends ICE amid nationwide immigration protests
- Heat warning: 117 million people at risk in US amid excessive heat advisories
- Portland protest turns violent when groups clash
Digital extras
Bobby Flay shares his last memory of Anthony BourdainPlay Video - 2:04
Bobby Flay shares his last memory of Anthony BourdainPlay Video - 2:04
Head to Willie Facebook page for this week's Facebook Live chat!