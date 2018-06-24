Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
Blake Shelton has had an undeniably successful career in the world of country music, but he admits his popularity did not reach far beyond it until NBC’s “The Voice” came along and “changed everything” for him. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Shelton, who holds the record for having the most consecutive No. 1 hits in country music, talks to Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist about his early days in pageants, opening his Nashville bar Ole Red, and his relationship with Gwen Stefani.
Blake Shelton on how 'The Voice,' where he met Gwen Stefani, changed his lifePlay Video - 8:58
Blake Shelton on how 'The Voice,' where he met Gwen Stefani, changed his lifePlay Video - 8:58
Click here to listen to Willie's full interview with Blake Shelton on the "Sunday Sitdown" podcast.
Sunday Spotlight
President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week ending his administration's policy of separating migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border. This is just the latest chapter in a decades-long debate about how to handle undocumented immigration. NBC's Jacob Soboroff has this week's Sunday Spotlight.
Immigration in America: Reality of life on both sides of the borderPlay Video - 4:16
Immigration in America: Reality of life on both sides of the borderPlay Video - 4:16
Sunday Closer
Former U.S. Army Ranger Holly "Cargo" Harrison set out a year and a half ago to walk from Argentina to Alaska - and he just completed the 15,000-mile journey in Prudhoe Bay. In this week's Sunday Closer, NBC's Harry Smith caught up with him as he made it to the final destination of the trek.
Holly 'Cargo' Harrison completes his 15,000-mile walk to AlaskaPlay Video - 4:04
Holly 'Cargo' Harrison completes his 15,000-mile walk to AlaskaPlay Video - 4:04
Life Well Lived
Dorothy Cotton, a close friend and aide to Martin Luther King, Jr., died this month at age 88. The civil rights leader encouraged African Americans to organize and register to vote. Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.
Life well lived: Civil rights movement hero Dorothy Cotton dies at 88Play Video - 1:20
Life well lived: Civil rights movement hero Dorothy Cotton dies at 88Play Video - 1:20
What's Next
Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including President Donald Trump hitting the campaign trail this week to raise money for Republicans across the country. And on Monday, the NBA Awards will be held to honor the best in men's basketball.
What's next: Trump stumps for GOP candidates, NBA AwardsPlay Video - 0:40
What's next: Trump stumps for GOP candidates, NBA AwardsPlay Video - 0:40
Sunday's headlines
- Is there an adequate plan to reunite separated migrant families?
- ‘It’s a refugee crisis’: Chuck Todd says the border situation is about more than immigration
- San Diego police officers injured during shootout
- Ban on women driving lifted in Saudi Arabia
Digital extras
Blake Shelton: It was a 'tabloid's dream' when Gwen Stefani and I started datingPlay Video - 0:42
Blake Shelton: It was a 'tabloid's dream' when Gwen Stefani and I started datingPlay Video - 0:42
Head to Willie Facebook page for this week's Facebook Live chat!