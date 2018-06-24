Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown

Blake Shelton has had an undeniably successful career in the world of country music, but he admits his popularity did not reach far beyond it until NBC’s “The Voice” came along and “changed everything” for him. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Shelton, who holds the record for having the most consecutive No. 1 hits in country music, talks to Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist about his early days in pageants, opening his Nashville bar Ole Red, and his relationship with Gwen Stefani.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Blake Shelton on how 'The Voice,' where he met Gwen Stefani, changed his life Play Video - 8:58 Blake Shelton on how 'The Voice,' where he met Gwen Stefani, changed his life Play Video - 8:58

Click here to listen to Willie's full interview with Blake Shelton on the "Sunday Sitdown" podcast.

Sunday Spotlight

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week ending his administration's policy of separating migrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border. This is just the latest chapter in a decades-long debate about how to handle undocumented immigration. NBC's Jacob Soboroff has this week's Sunday Spotlight.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Immigration in America: Reality of life on both sides of the border Play Video - 4:16 Immigration in America: Reality of life on both sides of the border Play Video - 4:16

Sunday Closer

Former U.S. Army Ranger Holly "Cargo" Harrison set out a year and a half ago to walk from Argentina to Alaska - and he just completed the 15,000-mile journey in Prudhoe Bay. In this week's Sunday Closer, NBC's Harry Smith caught up with him as he made it to the final destination of the trek.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Holly 'Cargo' Harrison completes his 15,000-mile walk to Alaska Play Video - 4:04 Holly 'Cargo' Harrison completes his 15,000-mile walk to Alaska Play Video - 4:04

Life Well Lived

Dorothy Cotton, a close friend and aide to Martin Luther King, Jr., died this month at age 88. The civil rights leader encouraged African Americans to organize and register to vote. Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Life well lived: Civil rights movement hero Dorothy Cotton dies at 88 Play Video - 1:20 Life well lived: Civil rights movement hero Dorothy Cotton dies at 88 Play Video - 1:20

What's Next

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including President Donald Trump hitting the campaign trail this week to raise money for Republicans across the country. And on Monday, the NBA Awards will be held to honor the best in men's basketball.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link What's next: Trump stumps for GOP candidates, NBA Awards Play Video - 0:40 What's next: Trump stumps for GOP candidates, NBA Awards Play Video - 0:40

Sunday's headlines

Digital extras

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Blake Shelton: It was a 'tabloid's dream' when Gwen Stefani and I started dating Play Video - 0:42 Blake Shelton: It was a 'tabloid's dream' when Gwen Stefani and I started dating Play Video - 0:42

Head to Willie Facebook page for this week's Facebook Live chat!