Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown

Since Trevor Noah took over the reins of "The Daily Show" from former host Jon Stewart in 2015, the country's political landscape has changed dramatically. In this week's Sunday Sitdown, the "Born a Crime" author talks to Willie Geist about what it's like to plan a show that can be affected by a tweet from President Trump, how he sets himself apart from other late-night hosts, and why he credits his success to his mother.

Click here to listen to Willie's full interview with Trevor Noah on the "Sunday Sitdown" podcast.

Sunday Spotlight

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico nine months ago. Power has finally been restore for much of the island, but there is still work to be done. NBC's Gabe Gutierrez, who has been reporting from the island since before the storm hit, returns there for this week's Sunday Spotlight.

Sunday Closer

The men of the Glenpool firehouse in Oklahoma all became dads within 15 months of each other, turning them - and their babies - into a heartwarming viral hit. NBC's Kevin Tibbles has this week's Sunday Closer

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a raccoon that captivated people around the world as it scaled a building in Minnesota, the sweet embrace of two childhood friends after one struck the other out on the baseball diamond, and NFL player Graham Gano having an unfair advantage during a kickball game.

Life Well Lived

When Hurricane Harvey sent water rushing into the streets of Houston, Officer Norberto Ramon was among the police and firefighters working to rescue people. He died of colon cancer on Friday at the age of 56. Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

What's Next

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including President Donald Trump giving a campaign-style rally in Duluth, Minnesota, on Wednesday. And on Friday, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" hits theaters.

Sunday's headlines

Digital extra

