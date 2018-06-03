Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown

Andrew Garfield, who soared to fame as the title role in the 2012 movie "The Amazing Spider-Man," is now starring in the play "Angels in America" on Broadway. In this week's Sunday Sitdown, the British-American actor talks to Willie Geist about the weight behind the role, how he's able to step away from the character at the end of a grueling performance, and what he offers to fans who ask for a selfie.

Sunday Spotlight

Electric scooters are gaining popularity again in several cities across the country, but its causing a bit of a headache for local officials in San Francisco, California. In this week's Sunday Spotlight, NBC's Joe Fryer reports on the growing pains to make sure people stay safe.

Sunday Closer

The Cape Henlopen ferry has been sailing back and forth across the Long Island Sound for the last 30 years. But 74 years ago, the ship was called the USS LST-510 and took part in the Allied invasion of Normandy on D-Day during World War II. NBC's Jimmy Roberts explores its history in this week's Sunday Closer.

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the man now known as "French Spider-Man" after he scaled a building to save a dangling child, the young boy who helped a woman with a walker get up stairs, and the French bulldog who went viral for its vocal sounds.

Life Well Lived

Mildred Council, known as Mama Dip to the masses who flocked to taste her Southern cooking, has died at age 89. Beloved by basketball players and presidents, Council is remembered for her "dump cooking" style in the kitchen. Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

What's Next

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including president Donald Trump welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House on Tuesday to congratulate them on their Super Bowl win. And on Friday, 'Ocean's 8" hits theaters.

Sunday headlines

Digital Extras

