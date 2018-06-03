Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
Andrew Garfield, who soared to fame as the title role in the 2012 movie "The Amazing Spider-Man," is now starring in the play "Angels in America" on Broadway. In this week's Sunday Sitdown, the British-American actor talks to Willie Geist about the weight behind the role, how he's able to step away from the character at the end of a grueling performance, and what he offers to fans who ask for a selfie.
Andrew Garfield: 'Angels in America' offers 'the whole human experience'Play Video - 8:50
Andrew Garfield: 'Angels in America' offers 'the whole human experience'Play Video - 8:50
You can now listen to Willie's full interviews with his guests in the Sunday Sitdown Podcast!
Sunday Spotlight
Electric scooters are gaining popularity again in several cities across the country, but its causing a bit of a headache for local officials in San Francisco, California. In this week's Sunday Spotlight, NBC's Joe Fryer reports on the growing pains to make sure people stay safe.
Inside the electric scooter divide in San FranciscoPlay Video - 3:45
Inside the electric scooter divide in San FranciscoPlay Video - 3:45
Sunday Closer
The Cape Henlopen ferry has been sailing back and forth across the Long Island Sound for the last 30 years. But 74 years ago, the ship was called the USS LST-510 and took part in the Allied invasion of Normandy on D-Day during World War II. NBC's Jimmy Roberts explores its history in this week's Sunday Closer.
The Cape Henlopen ferry has an incredible history dating back to WWIIPlay Video - 4:01
The Cape Henlopen ferry has an incredible history dating back to WWIIPlay Video - 4:01
Highs and Lows
Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the man now known as "French Spider-Man" after he scaled a building to save a dangling child, the young boy who helped a woman with a walker get up stairs, and the French bulldog who went viral for its vocal sounds.
Highs and Lows: 'French Spider-Man,' opera-singing French bulldogPlay Video - 3:21
Highs and Lows: 'French Spider-Man,' opera-singing French bulldogPlay Video - 3:21
Life Well Lived
Mildred Council, known as Mama Dip to the masses who flocked to taste her Southern cooking, has died at age 89. Beloved by basketball players and presidents, Council is remembered for her "dump cooking" style in the kitchen. Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.
Life well lived: Southern chef Mildred 'Mama Dip' Council dies at 89Play Video - 1:26
Life well lived: Southern chef Mildred 'Mama Dip' Council dies at 89Play Video - 1:26
What's Next
Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including president Donald Trump welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House on Tuesday to congratulate them on their Super Bowl win. And on Friday, 'Ocean's 8" hits theaters.
What's next: Eagles to visit the White House, 'Ocean's 8' hits theatersPlay Video - 0:54
What's next: Eagles to visit the White House, 'Ocean's 8' hits theatersPlay Video - 0:54
Sunday headlines
- Trump’s lawyers penned secret 20-page letter to special counsel Robert Mueller
- Does President Trump have the power to end investigations?
- Police link string of murders in Arizona
- Laguna Beach wildfire doubles in size, spurs evacuations
- Off-duty FBI agent’s gun accidentally discharged at nightclub
Digital Extras
Andrew Garfield: I love making movies, but 'theater is my home'Play Video - 1:46
Andrew Garfield: I love making movies, but 'theater is my home'Play Video - 1:46
And head over to Willie's Facebook page to see this week's Facebook Live chat!