Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown

Actor Jason Bateman is returning to Netflix for the fifth season of the cult comedy “Arrested Development,” reprising his role as Michael Bluth continuing to keep his family all together. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Bateman, who has faced backlash over recent comments he gave to The New York Times involving co-stars Jessica Walter and Jeffrey Tambor, joins Willie Geist on a drizzly day in Central Park to talk about his decades-long career in Hollywood, spanning from “Silver Spoons” in the 1980s to “Ozark,” the Netflix drama.

Sunday Spotlight

Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia is the final resting place for more than 400,000 members of the armed services and other dignitaries. After more than 150 years, space is becoming limited. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Pentagon correspondent Hans Nichols looks at options the cemetery has with an average of 30 burials taking place each day.

Sunday Closer

B.J. Chester Tamayo opened Alcenia's soul food restaurant in Memphis 20 years ago after the death of her son – but she knew nothing about food at the time. She says it’s the love she has that attracts people from around the world. NBC’s Harry Smith has this week’s Sunday Closer.

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Hallie Jackson run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the plaque of Brandi Chastain that did not look like the soccer star, the two graduates who couldn’t contain their excitement when they walked across the stage in style, and the young boy who doesn’t quite know the all the rules of baseball.

Life Well Lived

Dovey Johnson Roundtree, a teacher, preacher and civil rights attorney, died this week at age 104. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

What's Next

Willie Geist and Hallie Jackson wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including Starbucks closing all of its stores in the United States on Tuesday to conduct racial-bias education for its 175,000 employees.

Sunday's headlines

Digital extras

And head over to Willie's Facebook page to see this week's Facebook Live chat!