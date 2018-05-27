Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
Actor Jason Bateman is returning to Netflix for the fifth season of the cult comedy “Arrested Development,” reprising his role as Michael Bluth continuing to keep his family all together. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Bateman, who has faced backlash over recent comments he gave to The New York Times involving co-stars Jessica Walter and Jeffrey Tambor, joins Willie Geist on a drizzly day in Central Park to talk about his decades-long career in Hollywood, spanning from “Silver Spoons” in the 1980s to “Ozark,” the Netflix drama.
Jason Bateman found his footing in Hollywood with 'Arrested Development'Play Video - 9:58
Sunday Spotlight
Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia is the final resting place for more than 400,000 members of the armed services and other dignitaries. After more than 150 years, space is becoming limited. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Pentagon correspondent Hans Nichols looks at options the cemetery has with an average of 30 burials taking place each day.
With 30 burials a day, Arlington National Cemetery is running out of spacePlay Video - 4:00
Sunday Closer
B.J. Chester Tamayo opened Alcenia's soul food restaurant in Memphis 20 years ago after the death of her son – but she knew nothing about food at the time. She says it’s the love she has that attracts people from around the world. NBC’s Harry Smith has this week’s Sunday Closer.
Love is the secret ingredient for this Memphis soul food restaurantPlay Video - 3:20
Highs and Lows
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Hallie Jackson run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the plaque of Brandi Chastain that did not look like the soccer star, the two graduates who couldn’t contain their excitement when they walked across the stage in style, and the young boy who doesn’t quite know the all the rules of baseball.
Highs and Lows: Graduating with style, little leaguer's epic 'homerun'Play Video - 3:26
Life Well Lived
Dovey Johnson Roundtree, a teacher, preacher and civil rights attorney, died this week at age 104. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.
Life well lived: Civil rights attorney Dovey Johnson Roundtree dies at 104Play Video - 1:31
What's Next
Willie Geist and Hallie Jackson wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including Starbucks closing all of its stores in the United States on Tuesday to conduct racial-bias education for its 175,000 employees.
What's next: Starbucks to hold racial-bias educationPlay Video - 0:33
Sunday's headlines
- Alberto strengthens as it moves toward Gulf Coast, with flooding expected in the South
- Freed American Josh Holt welcomed home by President Trump
- Trump and Kim Jong Un want the summit to happen, Chuck Todd says
- At least 4 dead in fiery pileup after two 18-wheelers crash
- Hero Indiana teacher Jason Seaman released from the hospital
- Astronaut Alan Bean, 4th man to walk on the moon, dies at 86
Digital extras
Jason Bateman reflects on his acting career in a conversation with Willie GeistPlay Video - 2:53
