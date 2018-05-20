Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown

Academy Award-nominated actress Laura Dern stars as a woman uncovering the long-suppressed truth about her abuse as a child in the new HBO movie “The Tale.” She tells Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist that the role forced her to reconsider her own past. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Dern also talks about being raised by actors who wanted her to pursue a career outside of Hollywood, and she jokes that she has big hopes for the newest cast member of “Big Little Lies,” Meryl Streep.

Laura Dern: I '100 percent' saw parts of my own past in 'The Tale'

Sunday Spotlight

New workspaces have been popping up around the country that are geared toward women. One of the most popular ones, called The Wing located in New York City, has a long waitlist and secured $42 million of funding. The spaces hope to provide environments free from harassment in the midst of the #MeToo movement, but critics say these exclusive women’s club are no different than an exclusive men’s club. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.

Women's clubs are on the rise in the #MeToo era

Sunday Closer

The wedding of the Duke and the former Meghan Markle gives an updated version of a classic fairy tale. In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Rehema Ellis talks to American girls about the newest member of the Royal Family and what the marriage means to them.

What the Duchess of Sussex means for girls in America

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including Rev. Michael Curry giving a passionate sermon during the Royal Wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the debate around the internet about whether a word is “yanny” or “laurel,” the son of a soccer player who nails the bin challenge, and the marriage proposal photobombed by a child in potty training.

Highs and Lows: The passionate preacher at Royal Wedding, yanny vs. laurel

Life Well Lived

Tom Wolfe, who ignited a new wave of writing known as “new journalism,” died this week at age 88. Some of his most famous works include “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test,” “The Right Stuff” and “The Bonfire Vanities.” Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

Life well lived: Legendary writer Tom Wolfe dies at 88

What's Next

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including President Donald Trump welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the White House on Tuesday. And on Friday, the highly anticipated movie “Solo: A Star Wars Story” hits theaters.

What's next: Trump to welcome South Korean president, 'Solo' hits theaters

Sunday's headlines

Digital extras

Laura Dern: 'We're all learning how to change' since the #MeToo movement started

And head over to Willie's Facebook page to see this week's Facebook Live chat!