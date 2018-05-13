Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
Comedian Melissa McCarthy is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, but her road to the limelight did not come without paying her dues. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the “Life of the Party” actress joins Willie Geist in the Rainbow Room to talk about her early days of doing stand-up, the secret ingredient used during the bridal shop scene in “Bridesmaids,” and how her daughters have helped contribute to her on-screen jokes.
Melissa McCarthy didn't become the 'Life of the Party' overnightPlay Video - 7:32
You can now hear Willie's full conversations with his guests in the weekly "Sunday Sitdown" podcast! Click here to learn more.
Sunday Spotlight
In 2017, New York City saw the fewest murders in its recorded history, but it didn’t come without strategy and some controversy. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Stephanie Gosk looks at how the NYPD is reinventing policing while battling a crisis of trust.
Look inside the evolution of New York City's police departmentPlay Video - 4:52
Sunday Closer
Novelist Edan Lepucki founded the Instagram account “Mothers Before,” where she collects photos of women before they became mothers and shares the stories behind them. In this week’s Sunday Closer, TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer explores the touching history project and highlights her own mother’s past before having children.
Instagram project highlights moms before they were momsPlay Video - 3:57
Highs and Lows
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the mother who accepted her late daughter's diploma on her behalf after she was killed by a gunman in a Waffle House, the hazardous drive home for one man whose 18,000 bees got loose in his car, the sneaky dog who thinks she can outsmart her human by hiding behind a flower pot, and the golf shot caught on camera that is sure to make you jump the first time you watch it.
Highs and Lows: Bees loose in a moving car, startling golf shotPlay Video - 3:50
Life Well Lived
Anne Coates, who won an Academy Award for her editing of the 1963 movie “Lawrence of Arabia,” died this week at the age of 92. Other movies of hers include “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Erin Brockovich” and “Fifty Shades of Grey.” Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.
Life well lived: Oscar-winning film editor Anne Coates dies at 92Play Video - 1:24
What's Next
Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including the United States moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday. And on Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.
What's next: US to move embassy to Jerusalem, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wedPlay Video - 0:23
Sunday's headlines
- Knife attack in Paris leaves at least 1 dead, 4 injured; ISIS claims responsibility
- Suicide bombers attack 3 churches in Indonesia nearly simultaneously
- North Korea to dismantle nuclear test site with explosives, state media reports
- ‘I would be shocked’ if White House apologizes for McCain comment, analyst says
- New fissure opens up in Hawaii, sending lava spewing
- Train ride at Six Flags Over Georgia catches fire
Digital extras
Melissa McCarthy: I thought it was an 'insane idea' to play Sean Spicer on 'SNL'Play Video - 2:29
