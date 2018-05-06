Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown

Ron Howard saw the original “Star Wars” movie on its opening day in 1977 – and now 41 years later, his name is about to appear in the credits of the latest piece of the saga, “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the Academy Award-winning director talks to Willie Geist about what it was like to take the reins of the film, how he was able to stay grounded as a child actor, and he shares his “lucky charm” he uses in every one of his movies.

Sunday Spotlight

In the booming industry of E-gaming, young players are making tens of thousands of dollars by being part of professional video game leagues and having people watch them play online. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Joe Fryer goes inside the new American pastime and meets an 18-year-old gamer who is making more money than his mother.

Sunday Closer

In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Morgan Radford shares the heartwarming story of parents in Maine that gave a struggling high school basketball player a place to stay during a hard time, and how he’s now part of their family.

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Morgan Radford run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including Officer Andre Jenkins signing off after 30 years on the force, the pelicans that interrupted a Pepperdine graduation ceremony, the little league player who ran in slow-motion to home plate, and the 18-year-old who wakes up from having his wisdom teeth removed and shares his love for his girlfriend, the daughter of the surgeon operating on him.

Life Well Lived

Journalist Shah Marai, the chief photographer in Afghanistan for French media outlet AFP, was one of the 25 people killed in the Kabul suicide bombing there this week. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

What's Next

Willie Geist and Morgan Radford wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including President Donald Trump traveling to Indiana on Thursday to tout the tax cut he signed into law. And on Monday, celebrities will gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Met Gala fundraiser.

Sunday's headlines

Digital extras

