Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown

Many people know Laurie Metcalf for her role as Aunt Jackie on the hit series “Roseanne,” or more recently as playing Saoirse Ronan’s mother in the movie “Lady Bird.” Despite her success on screen, Metcalf says she feels most comfortable in the theater. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the “Three Tall Women” actress talks to Willie Geist about her love of acting.

Play Video - 9:20 'Roseanne' and 'Lady Bird' star Laurie Metcalf feels most at home on stage

Sunday Spotlight

The way consumers are shopping for makeup is getting an overhaul thanks to the internet and social media. While brick and mortar stores aren’t on their way out, the business around cosmetics has more people looking at screens to find what to buy. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.

Play Video - 3:55 How some beauty brands are thriving in the digital age

Sunday Closer

Jemima Packington says she has the unique ability to predict the future by reading messages in tossed asparagus spears – and she’s been known to be correct! In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Harry Smith meets the “asparamancer” and gets a reading of his own.

Play Video - 3:04 This woman has predicted the future using asparagus

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the man who was able to wrestle away a gun from the alleged Waffle House shooter and Prince William nodding off in church after the birth of his son Louis

Play Video - 2:40 Highs and Lows: Waffle House hero, sleepy Prince William

Life Well Lived

Bob Dorough, the man behind the popular children’s musical education cartoon “Schoolhouse Rock,” died this week at age 94.

Play Video - 1:24 Life well lived: 'Schoolhouse Rock' songwriter Bob Dorough dies at 94

What's Next

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including Vice President Mike Pence representing the Trump administration when he addresses the National Rifle Association on Friday.

Play Video - 0:25 What's next: Mike Pence to address NRA

Sunday's headlines

Digital extras

Play Video - 3:01 Laurie Metcalf: Saoirse Ronan and I 'hit it off right away' on 'Lady Bird'

