Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
Many people know Laurie Metcalf for her role as Aunt Jackie on the hit series “Roseanne,” or more recently as playing Saoirse Ronan’s mother in the movie “Lady Bird.” Despite her success on screen, Metcalf says she feels most comfortable in the theater. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the “Three Tall Women” actress talks to Willie Geist about her love of acting.
'Roseanne' and 'Lady Bird' star Laurie Metcalf feels most at home on stagePlay Video - 9:20
Sunday Spotlight
The way consumers are shopping for makeup is getting an overhaul thanks to the internet and social media. While brick and mortar stores aren’t on their way out, the business around cosmetics has more people looking at screens to find what to buy. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.
How some beauty brands are thriving in the digital agePlay Video - 3:55
Sunday Closer
Jemima Packington says she has the unique ability to predict the future by reading messages in tossed asparagus spears – and she’s been known to be correct! In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Harry Smith meets the “asparamancer” and gets a reading of his own.
This woman has predicted the future using asparagusPlay Video - 3:04
Highs and Lows
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the man who was able to wrestle away a gun from the alleged Waffle House shooter and Prince William nodding off in church after the birth of his son Louis
Highs and Lows: Waffle House hero, sleepy Prince WilliamPlay Video - 2:40
Life Well Lived
Bob Dorough, the man behind the popular children’s musical education cartoon “Schoolhouse Rock,” died this week at age 94.
Life well lived: 'Schoolhouse Rock' songwriter Bob Dorough dies at 94Play Video - 1:24
What's Next
Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including Vice President Mike Pence representing the Trump administration when he addresses the National Rifle Association on Friday.
What's next: Mike Pence to address NRAPlay Video - 0:25
Sunday's headlines
- North Korea vows to shut down its main nuclear test site
- President Trump targets Democrats and the media at Michigan rally
- Trump does deserve credit for North Korean talks, Chuck Todd says
Digital extras
Laurie Metcalf: Saoirse Ronan and I 'hit it off right away' on 'Lady Bird'Play Video - 3:01
