Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
In the Showtime drama series “Billions,” Damian Lewis plays a hedge fund billionaire trying to outsmart the U.S. Attorney, played by Paul Giamatti. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the London-born actor talks about his character, his career and reveals that he was hungover when he met Steven Spielberg. Plus, see him challenge Willie Geist to a game of one of his favorite sports, ping-pong.
'Billions' star Damian Lewis shares why he was shaking before meeting Steven SpielbergPlay Video - 8:34
Sunday Spotlight
In the age of social media and personalized technology, there are now countless ways to work out in the privacy of your own home such as streaming content to a television, smartphone or even a stationary bike. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Gadi Schwartz explores some of the trendiest online, guided exercises.
At-home exercises have come a long way from VHS tapesPlay Video - 3:48
Sunday Closer
Three days each week, 96-year-old Mark Sertich hits the ice in Duluth, Minnesota, to play hockey with a group of local firefighters. In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Kevin Tibbles meets the Guinness World Record holder for the world’s oldest hockey player who has no plans to slow down.
At 96 years old, Mark Sertich is the world's oldest hockey playerPlay Video - 2:46
Highs and Lows
Hallie Jackson and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week on Sunday TODAY, including the delivery man who tried chucking an Amazon package to a second floor and the man in Tennessee whose first reaction to a stray cat was to jump up on a store counter.
Highs and Lows: Delivery driver with bad aim, man jumps away from catPlay Video - 1:39
Life Well Lived
Henri Landwirth, a Nazi camp survivor who made it his mission to improve the lives of children with life-threatening illness, died this week at 91 years old. He founded Give Kids the World, the Florida-based amusement park that gives cost-free vacations to children with life threatening illnesses and their families.
Life well lived: Holocaust survivor and children's philanthropist Henri Landwirth dies at 91Play Video - 1:30
What's Next
Hallie Jackson and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including the expected meeting between leaders from North and South Korea on Friday.
What's next: North and South Korean leaders meet, NFL Draft beginsPlay Video - 0:31
Sunday's headlines
- Trump badgers NYT reporter after suggesting Michael Cohen might ‘flip’
- North Korea’s tone is 'positive,' but some big issues remain unresolved, Chuck Todd says
- Shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House leaves at least 4 dead
- Suicide bomber in Afghanistan kills at least 31
- Jeb Bush: Barbara Bush was ‘the best role model in the world’
- Verne Troyer, known for his Mini Me role in ‘Austin Powers,’ dies at 49
- Alleged Florida school shooter Sky Boucher: ‘There was no one to stop me’
Digital extras
British actor Damian Lewis reveals how he got his New York accent for 'Billions'Play Video - 3:24
