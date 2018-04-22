Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown

In the Showtime drama series “Billions,” Damian Lewis plays a hedge fund billionaire trying to outsmart the U.S. Attorney, played by Paul Giamatti. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the London-born actor talks about his character, his career and reveals that he was hungover when he met Steven Spielberg. Plus, see him challenge Willie Geist to a game of one of his favorite sports, ping-pong.

Sunday Spotlight

In the age of social media and personalized technology, there are now countless ways to work out in the privacy of your own home such as streaming content to a television, smartphone or even a stationary bike. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Gadi Schwartz explores some of the trendiest online, guided exercises.

Sunday Closer

Three days each week, 96-year-old Mark Sertich hits the ice in Duluth, Minnesota, to play hockey with a group of local firefighters. In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Kevin Tibbles meets the Guinness World Record holder for the world’s oldest hockey player who has no plans to slow down.

Highs and Lows

Hallie Jackson and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week on Sunday TODAY, including the delivery man who tried chucking an Amazon package to a second floor and the man in Tennessee whose first reaction to a stray cat was to jump up on a store counter.

Life Well Lived

Henri Landwirth, a Nazi camp survivor who made it his mission to improve the lives of children with life-threatening illness, died this week at 91 years old. He founded Give Kids the World, the Florida-based amusement park that gives cost-free vacations to children with life threatening illnesses and their families.

What's Next

Hallie Jackson and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including the expected meeting between leaders from North and South Korea on Friday.

Sunday's headlines

Digital extras

And head over to Willie's Facebook page to see this week's Facebook Live chat!