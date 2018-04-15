Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown, Part I

Bill Murray is famously difficult to get a hold of, having a 1-800 number for people to call rather than using a manager. Yet, the elusive star was happy to sit down with Willie Geist on the second anniversary of Sunday TODAY to talk about his decades-long career on screen. In the Sunday Sitdown, Murray talks about how he always agrees to do projects with Wes Anderson, his recent return to “Saturday Night Live” portraying Steve Bannon and his latest film, the “Isle of Dogs.”

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Bill Murray gives Wes Anderson an 'automatic yes' when he calls his 1-800 number Play Video - 7:57 Bill Murray gives Wes Anderson an 'automatic yes' when he calls his 1-800 number Play Video - 7:57

Sunday Sitdown, Part II

Actor Bill Murray has spent his career giving audiences some of the most quotable comedy classics of movie history, but he’s also become somewhat of an urban folk hero in recent years by showing up unannounced to parties and photoshoots. Murray talks to Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist about the recent documentary focusing on the encounters and how he can naturally fit right into the groups.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Bill Murray has become an urban folk hero with his viral encounters Play Video - 5:02 Bill Murray has become an urban folk hero with his viral encounters Play Video - 5:02

You can now hear Willie's full conversations with his guests in the weekly "Sunday Sitdown" podcast! Click here to learn more.

Sunday Closer

Jessica Kensky and her husband Patrick Downes were among the more than 260 people injured during the Boston Marathon bombings five years ago. Kensky, who lost part of both of her legs after the explosions, just released a children’s book and included her service dog, Rescue, as one of the characters. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer has this week’s Sunday Closer.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Boston Marathon bombings survivor pens children's book featuring her service dog Play Video - 4:06 Boston Marathon bombings survivor pens children's book featuring her service dog Play Video - 4:06

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the meteorologist who had enough of his co-anchors groaning about the weather, and the little girl out to eat at a restaurant who got an unwelcome visitor on her plate.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Highs and Lows: Angry weatherman, crawfish surprise on dinner plate Play Video - 1:41 Highs and Lows: Angry weatherman, crawfish surprise on dinner plate Play Video - 1:41

Life Well Lived

Mitzi Shore, who owned the comic-cultivating club called The Comedy Store, died this week in West Hollywood at age 87.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Life well lived: The Comedy Store owner, Mitzi Shore, dies at 87 Play Video - 1:32 Life well lived: The Comedy Store owner, Mitzi Shore, dies at 87 Play Video - 1:32

Photo of the Week

Our #PhotoOfTheWeek: Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg swarmed by photographers as he sat down to testify on Capitol Hill. #SundayTODAY pic.twitter.com/UDmlKw3liH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 15, 2018

Sunday's headlines

Digital extras

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Bill Murray talks about living on set during a Wes Anderson movie Play Video - 1:21 Bill Murray talks about living on set during a Wes Anderson movie Play Video - 1:21

And head over to Willie's Facebook page to see this week's Facebook Live chat!