Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown, Part I
Bill Murray is famously difficult to get a hold of, having a 1-800 number for people to call rather than using a manager. Yet, the elusive star was happy to sit down with Willie Geist on the second anniversary of Sunday TODAY to talk about his decades-long career on screen. In the Sunday Sitdown, Murray talks about how he always agrees to do projects with Wes Anderson, his recent return to “Saturday Night Live” portraying Steve Bannon and his latest film, the “Isle of Dogs.”
Bill Murray gives Wes Anderson an 'automatic yes' when he calls his 1-800 numberPlay Video - 7:57
Sunday Sitdown, Part II
Actor Bill Murray has spent his career giving audiences some of the most quotable comedy classics of movie history, but he’s also become somewhat of an urban folk hero in recent years by showing up unannounced to parties and photoshoots. Murray talks to Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist about the recent documentary focusing on the encounters and how he can naturally fit right into the groups.
Bill Murray has become an urban folk hero with his viral encountersPlay Video - 5:02
Sunday Closer
Jessica Kensky and her husband Patrick Downes were among the more than 260 people injured during the Boston Marathon bombings five years ago. Kensky, who lost part of both of her legs after the explosions, just released a children’s book and included her service dog, Rescue, as one of the characters. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer has this week’s Sunday Closer.
Boston Marathon bombings survivor pens children's book featuring her service dogPlay Video - 4:06
Highs and Lows
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the meteorologist who had enough of his co-anchors groaning about the weather, and the little girl out to eat at a restaurant who got an unwelcome visitor on her plate.
Highs and Lows: Angry weatherman, crawfish surprise on dinner platePlay Video - 1:41
Life Well Lived
Mitzi Shore, who owned the comic-cultivating club called The Comedy Store, died this week in West Hollywood at age 87.
Life well lived: The Comedy Store owner, Mitzi Shore, dies at 87Play Video - 1:32
Sunday's headlines
- US remains ‘locked and loaded’ after coordinated airstrikes in Syria
- President Trump declares ‘mission accomplished’ after Syria airstrikes – but was it?
- Starbucks apologizes after video of 2 black men getting arrested goes viral
Digital extras
Bill Murray talks about living on set during a Wes Anderson moviePlay Video - 1:21
