Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown

During production of the thriller movie “A Quiet Place,” Emily Blunt said her marriage with co-star and director John Krasinski became stronger, contrary to warnings from others. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the British-born actress talks to Willie Geist about working with her husband as well as what it’s like to have the stamp of approval from “The Devil Wears Prada” co-star Meryl Streep and the original Mary Poppins, Julie Andrews.

Sunday Spotlight

In the wake of the massive data scandal involving Facebook, many people are concerned about their personal information getting scooped up on the web. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Jo Ling Kent goes behind the screens at Mozilla Firefox to see how their nonprofit is embracing internet privacy.

Sunday Closer

For more than 30 years, Fred Rogers created a safe place for children on television with his educational show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Harry Smith visits The Heinz History Center, which is housing memorabilia from the iconic TV program, and talks with Rogers’ widow Joanne about his lasting legacy.

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Kristen Welker run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the smart dog who was able to find a treat after a cup trick and the gender reveal that happened sooner than the expecting mother had planned.

Life Well Lived

Connie Lawn, who was a member of the White House Press Corps for some five decades and who created her own one-person news bureau, died this week at age 73. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

What's Next

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including President Trump heading to Peru on Friday for the Summit of the Americas. Also on Friday, the popular music festival Coachella kicks off in California with Eminem, The Weeknd and Beyoncé headlining.

Sunday's headlines

Digital extras

