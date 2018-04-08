Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
During production of the thriller movie “A Quiet Place,” Emily Blunt said her marriage with co-star and director John Krasinski became stronger, contrary to warnings from others. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the British-born actress talks to Willie Geist about working with her husband as well as what it’s like to have the stamp of approval from “The Devil Wears Prada” co-star Meryl Streep and the original Mary Poppins, Julie Andrews.
Emily Blunt got 'closer' to John Krasinski during 'A Quiet Place'Play Video - 8:02
Sunday Spotlight
In the wake of the massive data scandal involving Facebook, many people are concerned about their personal information getting scooped up on the web. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Jo Ling Kent goes behind the screens at Mozilla Firefox to see how their nonprofit is embracing internet privacy.
Does Mozilla Firefox hold the answer to better internet security?Play Video - 4:33
Sunday Closer
For more than 30 years, Fred Rogers created a safe place for children on television with his educational show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Harry Smith visits The Heinz History Center, which is housing memorabilia from the iconic TV program, and talks with Rogers’ widow Joanne about his lasting legacy.
50 years after 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' premiered, his legacy lives onPlay Video - 3:27
Highs and Lows
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Kristen Welker run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the smart dog who was able to find a treat after a cup trick and the gender reveal that happened sooner than the expecting mother had planned.
Highs and Lows: Dog beats cup trick, gender reveal failPlay Video - 1:53
Life Well Lived
Connie Lawn, who was a member of the White House Press Corps for some five decades and who created her own one-person news bureau, died this week at age 73. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.
Life well lived: Trailblazing White House reporter Connie Lawn dies at 73Play Video - 1:28
What's Next
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including President Trump heading to Peru on Friday for the Summit of the Americas. Also on Friday, the popular music festival Coachella kicks off in California with Eminem, The Weeknd and Beyoncé headlining.
What's next: Trump goes to Peru, Coachella kicks offPlay Video - 1:05
Sunday's headlines
- Fire at Trump Tower leaves 1 dead, 6 firefighters injured
- Dozens killed in suspected chemical attack in Syria
- Trump defends embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt amid intense scrutiny
- EPA’s Scott Pruitt is protected by a ‘conservative cocoon,’ Chuck Todd says
Digital extras
Why Emily Blunt had John Krasinski 'fire' her friend on 'A Quiet Place'Play Video - 1:35
