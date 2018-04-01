Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown

More than 20 years after the original series of ABC’s “Roseanne” ended, actor John Goodman and the cast are back together for the show’s revival. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist visits Goodman in New Orleans and talks about how the reboot isn’t so different from two decades ago and how his life has improved in recent years.

color share link John Goodman on 'Roseanne' reboot: The cast is 'grateful' to be back Play Video - 8:11 John Goodman on 'Roseanne' reboot: The cast is 'grateful' to be back Play Video - 8:11

Sunday Spotlight

A joint U.S.-South Korean military exercise off the Korean Peninsula resumed this weekend. The exercises, which are sure to get the attention of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, were halted during the 2018 Winter Olympics. In an NBC News exclusive, Pentagon correspondent Hans Nichols gets a look at the powerful weapons systems in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.

color share link US, South Korea resume joint military exercises - take an inside look Play Video - 3:55 US, South Korea resume joint military exercises - take an inside look Play Video - 3:55

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the cancer survivor who got to ride with Pope Francis in his iconic car, the cheetah who jumped into an SUV with tourists, and the little boy who crawled under a bathroom stall to ask someone to help him wash his hands.

color share link Highs and Lows: Cancer survivor rides popemobile, boy asks stranger to wash his hands Play Video - 3:41 Highs and Lows: Cancer survivor rides popemobile, boy asks stranger to wash his hands Play Video - 3:41

Life Well Lived

Dr. James Holland changed the way cancer is treated with his work surrounding chemotherapy treatments. He died last week at the age of 92. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.

color share link Life well lived: Dr. James Holland, who made chemotherapy breakthroughs, dies at 92 Play Video - 1:40 Life well lived: Dr. James Holland, who made chemotherapy breakthroughs, dies at 92 Play Video - 1:40

What's Next

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including the historic talks between North and South Korea on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Masters Golf Tournament kicks off with golfing champions like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth playing at Augusta National Golf Club.

color share link What's next: North and South Korea talk, Masters begin Play Video - 0:54 What's next: North and South Korea talk, Masters begin Play Video - 0:54

Sunday headlines

Digital extra

color share link John Goodman: I couldn't have improvised the lines in 'The Big Lebowski' Play Video - 2:21 John Goodman: I couldn't have improvised the lines in 'The Big Lebowski' Play Video - 2:21

And head over to Willie's Facebook page to see this week's Facebook Live chat!