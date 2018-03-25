Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown

Drew Barrymore, who currently plays an un-dead suburban mom in the Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet,” has been acting nearly her entire life – but it was not all glamorous. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the actress open up to Willie Geist about growing up in Hollywood and how it shaped her attitude as an adult.

Sunday Spotlight

Most mass shootings at schools around the country have one thing in common: Young men are pulling the trigger. What is happening to today’s boys, and how can we help them? NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.

Sunday Closer

After tragic events like the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, there is an outpouring of support from friends, loved ones and strangers who create tributes to honor the lives lost. In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Catie Beck reports that the items are being archived to let the memories live on.

Highs and Lows

NBC’s Hallie Jackson and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including 11-year-old Naomi Walder’s impressive speech at the “March for Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C., lawmakers in Kosovo setting off tear gas in attempt to block a vote on a border wall, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s son who had a bit of a meltdown during their trip to India.

Life Well Lived

August Edmun "Augie" Garrido Jr., a baseball legend who transformed college teams into champions, has died at the age of 79.

Sunday's headlines

Digital extras

And head over to Willie's Facebook page to see this week's Facebook Live chat!