Catch up on all the latest videos from this week on Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown

Drew Barrymore, who currently plays an un-dead suburban mom in the Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet,” has been acting nearly her entire life – but it was not all glamorous. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the actress open up to Willie Geist about growing up in Hollywood and how it shaped her attitude as an adult.

Drew Barrymore leans on positive lessons when faced with adversity

Drew Barrymore leans on positive lessons when faced with adversity

Sunday Spotlight

Most mass shootings at schools around the country have one thing in common: Young men are pulling the trigger. What is happening to today’s boys, and how can we help them? NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.

Young men discuss the pressures of masculinity: 'You can't show sadness'

Young men discuss the pressures of masculinity: 'You can't show sadness'

Sunday Closer

After tragic events like the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, there is an outpouring of support from friends, loved ones and strangers who create tributes to honor the lives lost. In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Catie Beck reports that the items are being archived to let the memories live on.

After mass shootings, tributes are being saved at exhibits

After mass shootings, tributes are being saved at exhibits

Highs and Lows

NBC’s Hallie Jackson and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including 11-year-old Naomi Walder’s impressive speech at the “March for Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C., lawmakers in Kosovo setting off tear gas in attempt to block a vote on a border wall, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s son who had a bit of a meltdown during their trip to India.

Highs and Lows: 11-year-old student wows at 'March for Our Lives,' Trudeau's son's meltdown

Highs and Lows: 11-year-old student wows at 'March for Our Lives,' Trudeau's son's meltdown

Life Well Lived

August Edmun "Augie" Garrido Jr., a baseball legend who transformed college teams into champions, has died at the age of 79.

Life well lived: Augie Garrido, college baseball's winningest coach, dies at 79

Life well lived: Augie Garrido, college baseball's winningest coach, dies at 79

Sunday's headlines

Digital extras

Drew Barrymore on cultivating a positive attitude: 'Bitterness is exhausting and toxic'

Drew Barrymore on cultivating a positive attitude: 'Bitterness is exhausting and toxic'

What Drew Barrymore thinks when she watches her Johnny Carson interview

What Drew Barrymore thinks when she watches her Johnny Carson interview

