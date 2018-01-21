Catch up on all the latest videos and news from Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown

Dame Helen Mirren’s acting career spans more than five decades on screen and off, with memorable roles in “Prime Suspect,” “The Madness of King George” and “The Queen.” In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the Academy Award-winning actress opens up to Willie Geist about the launch of her career and her personal experience as a victim of sexual misconduct. She also walks down memory lane looking through photos of her life.

Sunday Spotlight

World Wrestling Entertainment’s iconic sports entertainment program “Raw” is marking a quarter century on television. Through the years, the show has changed its content to draw in more families, and it’s worked to #GiveDivasAChance. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Joe Fryer sits down with some of its stars, including WWE superstar John Cena.

Sunday Closer

Four months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, many residents are still homeless or living without electricity. In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez travels to the island to meet up with Jason Maddy, an Iraq War veteran still aiding the recovery efforts.

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the reaction caught on camera at a school in Puerto Rico when power was finally restored months after Hurricane Maria slammed ashore, the British politician who dozed off during a speech in Parliament, and the surprise a weather reporter at KTVU got when he was delivering his forecast.

Life Well Lived

Dr. Mathilde Krim was working on cancer research when a new and confounding disease swept the country: HIV/AIDS. She spent years researching treatments, raising awareness and fighting to destigmatize patients. She died this week at the age of 91.

What's Next

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including President Donald Trump heading to Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday for an economic forum with global leaders. A day earlier, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the nominees for this year’s Oscars.

Sunday's headlines

Digital extra