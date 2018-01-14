Catch up on all the latest videos and news from Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
Actress Taraji P. Henson, known for her role as Cookie Lyon in the hit Fox show “Empire,” did not have the smoothest path to success in Hollywood, but it was the whispers of doubters and the encouragement of her father that fueled her drive. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the Academy Award nominee talks to Willie Geist about her breakout role in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and what it was like to serve as an executive producer on her latest film, “Proud Mary.”
Doubters fueled Taraji P. Henson's acting ambitionsPlay Video - 8:05
Sunday Spotlight
David Fajgenbaum, a 32-year-old doctor at the University of Pennsylvania, is racing to find a cure for Castleman disease, an illness that’s “like a mix between an autoimmune disease and a cancer.” Fajgenbaum is not only devoting his life to this cause for other patients – he’s been battling the rare and deadly disease himself since 2010. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.
Doctor with rare disease racing to save his own lifePlay Video - 4:02
Sunday Closer
The remote town of Coober Pedy, Australia, is home to about 2,000 people, many of whom gravitated there to mine opal. The extreme climate of the Outback meant residents had to find creative ways to live and work – and they did. In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Sara James explores their underground dugouts, which make up a community that’s unlike any other.
This opal-mining community gives 'down under' a whole new meaningPlay Video - 4:03
Highs & Lows
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the 6-year-old boy who was injured during the November shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and finally returned home (on a fire truck), the man who was no match for the black ice hiding on his driveway, the dog that was finally reunited with its owner, and the person who is so impressively bad at bowling.
Highs and Lows: Dad slips on black ice, worst bowler shows off skillsPlay Video - 3:46
Life Well Lived
Anna Mae Hays served during World War II as an army nurse, working in a jungle hospital in India. She went on to serve in two more wars. She was promoted to one-star brigadier general in 1970, making her the first female general in the United States military. The military pioneer died this week at the age of 97.
Life well lived: Anna Mae Hays, first female general in US military, dies at 97Play Video - 1:30
What's Next
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including President Donald Trump handing out the so-called “Fake News Awards” on Wednesday. And on Thursday, the Sundance Film Festival kicks off in Park City, Utah.
What's next: Fake News Awards, Sundance Film FestivalPlay Video - 0:48
Sunday's headlines
