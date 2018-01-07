Catch up on all the latest videos and news from Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
For the fifth consecutive year, actor Liev Schreiber is nominated for a Golden Globe for playing the title character in Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” – a role that is a far cry from his days acting in plays. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Schreiber joins Willie Geist at The Public Theater in New York City, where he got his start on stage, and talks about his rise to a successful on-screen career, his past relationship with Naomi Watts, and what he likes about “Ray Donovan.”
Liev Schreiber's role in 'Ray Donovan' is a long way from his past Shakespeare soliloquiesPlay Video - 8:30
Sunday Spotlight
MoviePass, the popular subscription-based program that lets users see a movie in theaters every day for $10 a month, has surpassed 1 million subscribers. But many are still wondering how (or if) the company is making a profit. NBC’s Jo Ling Kent has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.
How is MoviePass making money while offering huge ticket discounts?Play Video - 4:16
Sunday Closer
Up in the Colorado Rockies, wild horses are being tamed by unlikely trainers: prisoners. In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Harry Smith meets inmates who are taking part in a unique rehabilitation program.
Prison inmates taming wild horses are learning how to handle themselvesPlay Video - 3:36
Highs and Lows
NBC’s Morgan Radford and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the HQ Trivia player that could not believe she just won a whopping $11.30, one dad’s reaction to learning his son will be playing hockey at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, and the “Jeopardy” contestant who lost $3,200 over the pronunciation of “gangsta.”
Highs and Lows: HQ Trivia winner ecstatic over $11, 'Jeopardy' mistake costs man $3,200Play Video - 3:45
Life Well Lived
Ramon Regalado was a Filipino soldier fighting alongside Americans during World War II when he was captured by Japanese troops in 1942. After he survived the brutal Bataan Death March and the war ended, he moved to San Francisco, advocating for fellow war heroes. Regalado died last month at 100 years old.
Life well lived: Bataan Death March survivor Ramon Regalado dies at 100Play Video - 1:25
What's Next
Morgan Radford and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead. President Donald Trump gets his first physical since taking office, and Georgia and Alabama face off in college football’s national championship game.
What's next: Trump gets a physical, Georgia and Alabama face off in college football championshipPlay Video - 0:56
Sunday's headlines
- When will the brutal cold temperatures in the Northeast break?
- President Trump blasts ‘Fire and Fury’ book while touting ‘mental stability’
- President Trump is ‘stoking the fire’ about his mental stability, Chuck Todd says
- 32 crew members missing after Iranian oil tanker collides with freighter
- 2 firefighters injured in Portland after burning home collapses on them
- Golden Globes red carpet will be draped in black to highlight misconduct scandals