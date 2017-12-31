Catch up on all the latest videos and news from Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist sat down with some of the biggest names in pop culture in 2017, from Jimmy Fallon to Ed Sheeran and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Here’s a look at some of the highlights from Willie’s Sunday Sitdown conversations during the past year.

Sunday Spotlight

President Donald Trump has spent about a quarter of the days he has been in office at one of his golf properties, despite saying as a candidate that he wouldn’t have time to hit the links. But for Trump, it’s more than just a passion: It’s a business. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.

Sunday Closer

John Templeton was 19 years old when he got behind the wheel of a car while drunk, drove on the wrong side of the road, and crashed into two other cars. Julie Buckner, 18, was killed in the accident. In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Kerry Sanders shares how, 15 years later, Templeton is helping to keep others from going down the same path.

Highs and Lows

On the last day of 2017, Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the year, from the “chainsaw nun” to a dog laying on a car horn.

Life Well Lived

While working aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1984, astronaut Bruce McCandless became the first person ever to float untethered in space. The retired U.S. Navy captain died last week at the age of 80.

What's Next

Hallie Jackson and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including the biggest tax law change in decades taking effect on Monday. And New Year’s Day will also bring us a Wolf Moon – the first supermoon of the year.

