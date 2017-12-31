Catch up on all the latest videos and news from Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist sat down with some of the biggest names in pop culture in 2017, from Jimmy Fallon to Ed Sheeran and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Here’s a look at some of the highlights from Willie’s Sunday Sitdown conversations during the past year.
Take a look back at Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in 2017Play Video - 8:49
Take a look back at Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist in 2017Play Video - 8:49
Sunday Spotlight
President Donald Trump has spent about a quarter of the days he has been in office at one of his golf properties, despite saying as a candidate that he wouldn’t have time to hit the links. But for Trump, it’s more than just a passion: It’s a business. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.
Inside Donald Trump's fascinating relationship with his golf coursesPlay Video - 4:29
Inside Donald Trump's fascinating relationship with his golf coursesPlay Video - 4:29
Sunday Closer
John Templeton was 19 years old when he got behind the wheel of a car while drunk, drove on the wrong side of the road, and crashed into two other cars. Julie Buckner, 18, was killed in the accident. In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Kerry Sanders shares how, 15 years later, Templeton is helping to keep others from going down the same path.
After fatal drunken-driving accident, this man is now helping others as a counselorPlay Video - 3:46
After fatal drunken-driving accident, this man is now helping others as a counselorPlay Video - 3:46
Highs and Lows
On the last day of 2017, Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the year, from the “chainsaw nun” to a dog laying on a car horn.
Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of 2017Play Video - 5:22
Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of 2017Play Video - 5:22
Life Well Lived
While working aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1984, astronaut Bruce McCandless became the first person ever to float untethered in space. The retired U.S. Navy captain died last week at the age of 80.
Life well lived: Bruce McCandless, first person to float untethered in space, dies at 80Play Video - 1:09
Life well lived: Bruce McCandless, first person to float untethered in space, dies at 80Play Video - 1:09
What's Next
Hallie Jackson and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including the biggest tax law change in decades taking effect on Monday. And New Year’s Day will also bring us a Wolf Moon – the first supermoon of the year.
What's next: Tax law takes effect, Wolf MoonPlay Video - 0:59
What's next: Tax law takes effect, Wolf MoonPlay Video - 0:59
Sunday's headlines
- New Year’s Eve security is tight as temperatures reach record lows
- What sparked Russia investigation? New report gives clues
- Donald Trump’s first year as president: See the memorable moments
- 2 killed during protests in Iran, news agency says
- Virginia man faces charges for allegedly obstructing terrorism investigation
- With no winners, Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total nearly $800 million