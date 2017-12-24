Catch up on all the latest videos and news from Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actress Elisabeth Moss opens up about her career in Hollywood, highlighting her roles in “The West Wing,” “Mad Men” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Moss, who is taking on more responsibilities behind the camera, tells Willie Geist that she likes to play characters who have something to overcome, but she would love to try something different and star in a romantic comedy.

Sunday Spotlight

In the hilly fields of Montana sits Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, where happy sheep roam free. The Helle family herds the sheep and uses the wool for “sheep-to-shelf” apparel that’s going up against big names in winter gear. NBC’s Harry Smith has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.

Sunday Closer

The singing nuns of the Dominican Sisters of Mary have attracted a growing legion of fans across the globe with their music. They recently released their third album – and it’s topping the music charts. NBC’s Catie Beck has this week’s Sunday Closer.

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Kristen Welker run through just the Highs of the week, including the elaborate “arrest” of the Grinch after a 5-year-old boy called 911, a Texas Tech University football player learning he’s been put on scholarship, and the amazing pipes of a supermarket employee who was just asked to do a quick sound check.

Life Well Lived

Mamie “Peanut” Johnson joined the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro Leagues in 1953 and was soon added to the team’s pitching rotation, where she proved to be a remarkable player. After baseball, she spent 30 years as a nurse. She was honored at the White House by President Clinton in 1999. Johnson died this week at the age of 82.

What's Next

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including Pope Francis delivering his Christmas message from the Vatican. And if you’re not tired of shopping this holiday season, Amazon is holding its second annual Digital Day on Friday, offering deals on movies, music and other downloadable content.

Sunday's headlines

