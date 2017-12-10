Catch up on all the latest videos and news from Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown

When Ed Sheeran was just a boy, he picked up a guitar to build some confidence and listened to Eminem, which helped curb his stutter. Now, the Grammy Award-winning pop star has grown out of his couch-surfing days, performing in sold-out stadiums around the world. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the “Shape of You” singer captures his view of music, telling Willie Geist that it “should make you fall in love and make you happy.”

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link To Ed Sheeran, music should make you fall in love and make you happy Play Video - 8:12 To Ed Sheeran, music should make you fall in love and make you happy Play Video - 8:12

Sunday Spotlight

The FCC is expected to vote on the fate of net neutrality this coming week, but what exactly would happen if the Obama-era rules are repealed? NBC’s Jo Ling Kent has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link What is net neutrality, and what happens if it gets repealed? Play Video - 5:08 What is net neutrality, and what happens if it gets repealed? Play Video - 5:08

Sunday Closer

About 1 million people in the United States live with Parkinson’s, a neurological disease with no known cure that affects mobility. In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Joe Fryer meets a group of fighters working to slow the disease’s progression with the help of boxing.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Parkinson's patients fighting debilitating disease with boxing Play Video - 3:24 Parkinson's patients fighting debilitating disease with boxing Play Video - 3:24

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the 98-year-old veteran who broke out into “Remember Pearl Harbor” during a ceremony with President Donald Trump, the failed first attempt to implode Michigan’s Pontiac Silverdome, the man who crashed a city council meeting, and the dad who was blown away while cleaning up the leaves outside.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Highs and Lows: Stadium implosion fail, city council meeting crasher Play Video - 4:45 Highs and Lows: Stadium implosion fail, city council meeting crasher Play Video - 4:45

Life Well Lived

Perry Wallace was one of the only African-American students on campus when he attended Vanderbilt University in the 1960s, and was the first African-American ever to play varsity basketball in the SEC. Wallace went on to be drafted by the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, and eventually became a trial lawyer for the Justice Department. He died last week at the age of 69 after battling cancer.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Life well lived: Basketball pioneer and lawyer Perry Wallace dies at 69 Play Video - 1:30 Life well lived: Basketball pioneer and lawyer Perry Wallace dies at 69 Play Video - 1:30

What's Next

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including the special election for an Alabama Senate seat on Tuesday. On Monday, the Golden Globe nominations will be announced, followed by the Screen Actors Guild nominations on Wednesday.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link What's next: Alabama special election day, Golden Globe nominations Play Video - 0:46 What's next: Alabama special election day, Golden Globe nominations Play Video - 0:46

Sunday headlines

Digital extra