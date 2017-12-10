Catch up on all the latest videos and news from Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
When Ed Sheeran was just a boy, he picked up a guitar to build some confidence and listened to Eminem, which helped curb his stutter. Now, the Grammy Award-winning pop star has grown out of his couch-surfing days, performing in sold-out stadiums around the world. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, the “Shape of You” singer captures his view of music, telling Willie Geist that it “should make you fall in love and make you happy.”
Sunday Spotlight
The FCC is expected to vote on the fate of net neutrality this coming week, but what exactly would happen if the Obama-era rules are repealed? NBC’s Jo Ling Kent has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.
Sunday Closer
About 1 million people in the United States live with Parkinson’s, a neurological disease with no known cure that affects mobility. In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Joe Fryer meets a group of fighters working to slow the disease’s progression with the help of boxing.
Highs and Lows
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the 98-year-old veteran who broke out into “Remember Pearl Harbor” during a ceremony with President Donald Trump, the failed first attempt to implode Michigan’s Pontiac Silverdome, the man who crashed a city council meeting, and the dad who was blown away while cleaning up the leaves outside.
Life Well Lived
Perry Wallace was one of the only African-American students on campus when he attended Vanderbilt University in the 1960s, and was the first African-American ever to play varsity basketball in the SEC. Wallace went on to be drafted by the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, and eventually became a trial lawyer for the Justice Department. He died last week at the age of 69 after battling cancer.
What's Next
Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including the special election for an Alabama Senate seat on Tuesday. On Monday, the Golden Globe nominations will be announced, followed by the Screen Actors Guild nominations on Wednesday.
Sunday headlines
- California wildfires could be ‘the new normal,’ Gov. Jerry Brown warns
- Roy Moore, Doug Jones making last pitches before special Senate election
- What happens if Roy Moore wins the Alabama special election?
- 150,000 remain without power after winter storm barrels along East Coast
- Protests erupt outside US Embassy in Lebanon