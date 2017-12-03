Catch up on all the latest videos and news from Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
Chris Stapleton’s career has been on fire since a performance with Justin Timberlake at the 2015 CMA Awards. Since that moment, the country music singer-songwriter has gone on to win two Grammy Awards and several CMA Awards. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist visits the “Broken Halos” singer and his wife, Morgane, at their farm outside of Nashville to talk about his rise in the music industry, his new album “From A Room: Volume 2,” and his relationship with his late father.
Grammy winner Chris Stapleton's new record highlights 'happier moments'Play Video - 8:03
Sunday Spotlight
As the opioid overdose death rate continues to climb, there is an urgent race to combat the crisis. One tactic being used in several countries is to supervise drug injections in order to help someone immediately if they have an overdose. Safe injection sites are controversial, but some experts say they save lives. MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.
Safe injection sites could be a way to combat the opioid epidemicPlay Video - 4:41
Sunday Closer
Almost every Friday night in a high school gym in Omaha, Nebraska, a group of kids and adults gathering to play basketball all have one thing in common: They are refugees from war-torn South Sudan. NBC’s Harry Smith has this week’s Sunday Closer.
Refugees from South Sudan living in Omaha united by basketballPlay Video - 2:56
Highs and Lows
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the pair of skydivers in wingsuits gliding into a plane, a science experiment gone wrong on Australian TV, the bride who moved up her wedding date so her ailing father could walk her down the aisle, and the dog impatiently laying on a car horn waiting for its owner.
Highs and Lows: Wingsuit stunt, dog honking hornPlay Video - 4:56
Life Well Lived
Three years ago, the ice bucket challenge swept the country, with people pouring freezing water on themselves and challenging others to do the same. The purpose was to raise money for ALS research. Anthony Senerchia was one of the men who inspired the challenge, sparking donations that raised an estimated $220 million worldwide. Senerchia recently died at the age of 46, after living with ALS for 14 years.
Life well lived: Anthony Senerchia, who helped inspire ice bucket challenge, dies at 46Play Video - 1:25
What's Next
Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including Donald Trump Jr. expected to appear behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. But before that, the first and only supermoon of 2017 will be in the sky Sunday, just after sunset.
What's next: Donald Trump Jr. to meet with House Intel Committee, only supermoon of 2017Play Video - 0:39
Sunday's headlines
- President Trump tweets he fired Michael Flynn for lying to vice president and FBI
- Did President Trump admit to obstructing justice in new tweet?
- White House’s concern is ‘through the roof’ over Russia investigation, Chuck Todd says
- ABC News suspends Brian Ross over ‘serious error’ in Michael Flynn report
- Florida teenager missing for nearly a week reunited with family