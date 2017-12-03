Catch up on all the latest videos and news from Sunday TODAY

share tweet pin email

Sunday Sitdown

Chris Stapleton’s career has been on fire since a performance with Justin Timberlake at the 2015 CMA Awards. Since that moment, the country music singer-songwriter has gone on to win two Grammy Awards and several CMA Awards. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist visits the “Broken Halos” singer and his wife, Morgane, at their farm outside of Nashville to talk about his rise in the music industry, his new album “From A Room: Volume 2,” and his relationship with his late father.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Grammy winner Chris Stapleton's new record highlights 'happier moments' Play Video - 8:03 Grammy winner Chris Stapleton's new record highlights 'happier moments' Play Video - 8:03

Sunday Spotlight

As the opioid overdose death rate continues to climb, there is an urgent race to combat the crisis. One tactic being used in several countries is to supervise drug injections in order to help someone immediately if they have an overdose. Safe injection sites are controversial, but some experts say they save lives. MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Safe injection sites could be a way to combat the opioid epidemic Play Video - 4:41 Safe injection sites could be a way to combat the opioid epidemic Play Video - 4:41

Sunday Closer

Almost every Friday night in a high school gym in Omaha, Nebraska, a group of kids and adults gathering to play basketball all have one thing in common: They are refugees from war-torn South Sudan. NBC’s Harry Smith has this week’s Sunday Closer.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Refugees from South Sudan living in Omaha united by basketball Play Video - 2:56 Refugees from South Sudan living in Omaha united by basketball Play Video - 2:56

Highs and Lows

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the pair of skydivers in wingsuits gliding into a plane, a science experiment gone wrong on Australian TV, the bride who moved up her wedding date so her ailing father could walk her down the aisle, and the dog impatiently laying on a car horn waiting for its owner.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Highs and Lows: Wingsuit stunt, dog honking horn Play Video - 4:56 Highs and Lows: Wingsuit stunt, dog honking horn Play Video - 4:56

Life Well Lived

Three years ago, the ice bucket challenge swept the country, with people pouring freezing water on themselves and challenging others to do the same. The purpose was to raise money for ALS research. Anthony Senerchia was one of the men who inspired the challenge, sparking donations that raised an estimated $220 million worldwide. Senerchia recently died at the age of 46, after living with ALS for 14 years.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Life well lived: Anthony Senerchia, who helped inspire ice bucket challenge, dies at 46 Play Video - 1:25 Life well lived: Anthony Senerchia, who helped inspire ice bucket challenge, dies at 46 Play Video - 1:25

What's Next

Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer wrap up Sunday TODAY with a look at the week ahead, including Donald Trump Jr. expected to appear behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. But before that, the first and only supermoon of 2017 will be in the sky Sunday, just after sunset.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link What's next: Donald Trump Jr. to meet with House Intel Committee, only supermoon of 2017 Play Video - 0:39 What's next: Donald Trump Jr. to meet with House Intel Committee, only supermoon of 2017 Play Video - 0:39

Sunday's headlines

Digital extra