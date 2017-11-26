Catch up on all the latest videos and news from Sunday TODAY

Sunday Sitdown
Actor, director and writer Tyler Perry can thank a lot of people for his success in Hollywood, but the person near the top of that list might be his famous fictional character Madea. In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Perry talks to Willie Geist about his journey to her creation and how she turned his life around.
Tyler Perry built his media empire with 'Madea' - but he'll be OK when 'that broad is dead'Play Video - 8:42
Sunday Spotlight
Tennessee Titan linebacker Derrick Morgan is the only active player in the NFL who is openly advocating for the league to change its stance on cannabis. Morgan says it’s “not about guys getting high” but rather giving them options other than opioids to help with the ailments that come with playing football. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.
Medical marijuana finds unlikely support: NFL player Derrick MorganPlay Video - 4:09
Sunday Closer
Anthony Anderson did not have an easy childhood, but he did discover his passions at an early age. In this week’s Sunday Closer, NBC’s Kerry Sanders meets the young opera singer and learns about the community making sure the world hears his voice.
Meet the young opera singer on his way to sharing his voice with the worldPlay Video - 4:00
Highs and Lows
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and Dylan Dreyer run through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the reaction on social media after a bus blocked the view of the demolition of Georgia Dome, the concert that broke out while travelers were waiting for their flight, and the pandemonium that did not break out at a mall on Black Friday.
Highs and Lows: Georgia Dome memes, non-chaotic Black FridayPlay Video - 3:07
Life Well Lived
Pancho Segura, the tennis player with the unique two-handed forehand, died this week in Carlsbad, California. He was 96 years old. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers another life well lived.
Life well lived: Tennis great Pancho Segura dies at 96Play Video - 1:28
Sunday's headlines
- Nearly 50 million holiday travelers hitting the roads and skies
- President Trump returning to Washington amid power play at CFPB
- Are President Trump’s tweets a distraction from something else?
- Gunmen behind Egypt mosque attack still on the run
- Volcano in Bali erupts for the second time in a week
- Black Friday shoppers spend $5 billion online